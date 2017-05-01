PARAMOUNT Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba speaking people in Northern Province has implored fellow traditional leaders to promote peace for national development.

He said traditional leaders had potential to contribute to sustainable peace and national unity due to their influence on the subjects.

The traditional leader said chiefs should use this influence to foster peace and positive change in the country.

“As chiefs we are custodians of the people, land and many other things. We should continue with the spirit of working together to maintain peace,” he said.

He said in an interview that chiefs should consider holding regular provincial conferences in their chiefdoms to strengthen peace and national unity.

The chief said the traditional leaders should also promote inter-marriages among youths as a way of encouraging unity among various tribal groupings in the country.

He said promoting inter-marriages would help bridge tribal differences and strengthen the ‘One Zambia One Nation’ unitary slogan.

“We need to engage our youths on the ground by encouraging them to marry from other tribes. This will help in bringing more unity in the nation,” the traditional leader said.

Chief Chitimukulu said a peaceful country could easily be attained if citizens were free to conduct their activities without disruption.

The chief further said he was impressed with many initiatives from Government such as, taking more empowerment programmes to people in rural areas aimed at reducing poverty levels.

He cited the Government’s decision to upgrade some primary schools while constructing new ones including health centres as being beneficial projects to enhance education and health services to people in the province.

“I urge the government to continue improving the living standards of people in the rural areas and development of chiefdoms,” he said.