The situation of the right to food in Zambia will be investigated by United Nations Special Rapporteur Hilal Elver during an official visit from 3 to 12 May 2017.
“I will pay special attention to the situation of peasants and smallholders, including women, and the efforts made to improve their livelihoods,” Ms. Elver said, launching the first visit to the country by an independent expert on the right to food mandated by the Human Rights Council.
Around 60% of the Zambian population lives in poverty, mostly subsistence farmers in rural areas.
There is a strong concern about the levels of malnutrition in this context, leaving around 40 percent of children under the age of five at below average height.
“I will also assess the impact of economic policies including large-scale investments in land for commercial agriculture, on the right to food and in this sense I am interested in the current revision of Zambia’s Lands Act policy, which aims to protect the country’s land against indiscriminate sales,” said Ms. Elver
The Special Rapporteur will seek to provide practical policy recommendations to further the realization of the right to food.
She will discuss with the Government, options to secure greater inclusion for vulnerable people and the protection of Zambia’s valuable resources for the future.
During the visit, the expert will meet senior Government officials, representatives from the UN, civil society and local communities in various locations throughout the country, including in the Central Province.
She will also visit the Mayukwayukwa-refugee camp in Kaoma, Western Province.
Ms. Elver who is from Turkey was appointed Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food by the Human Rights Council in 2014.
She is a Research Professor, co-director of the Project on Global Climate Change, Human Security and Democracy housed at the Orfalea Center for Global & International Studies, and global distinguished fellow at the University of California Los Angeles Law School (UCLA) Resnick Food Law and Policy Center.
The UN is a joke. Reasons for malnutrition well known….The main one being lack of vision by the Edgar Lungu and the PF govt. Creating the 500 000 thousand jobs Edgar promised would reduce malnutrition by 50%. Reducing the cost of Ministers cars/perks ( money to be used for agric extension services) will reduce malnutrition by another 15% .
This is embarrassing. Main reason of malnourishment is not lack of food, it is ICHIKASHA.
Will she be hosted by state house? Which minister is in charge of feeding children?
@obatala,
all you see in that visit is ECL and not the bigger picture that hunger has been with us from time immemorial and has to be fought tooth and nail to eradicate the scourge by all well meaning zambians.
if suppose i had to indict your hh in this for not paying his workers decent wages thus contributing to the scourge how would you feel? be sensible…
This is not true.
It’s a lie contrived by the West, to discredit a progressive government.
Copper production is burgeoning
Agricultural export is escalating
The brain drain has been stemmed
Load-shedding is a thing of the past
Tourism is booming
The catalyst to this has been investments by Chinese, Indians and Lebanese
In the process, we will teach Zambians how to run a profitable business
I see politics here. Last week pipo wanted land takeb back fro foreigners. Now this lady is looking at the same issue .
She wants to look at refugee camp.
We have been encouraging investment from turkey which has stopped access to wikipaedia.and presiden has absulute power.
Why do we look for investment from countries in conflict. Turkey has a refugee problem are we the solution
Zambians be alert
I implore all bloggers pf upnd etc to google hilal elver at wiki. Makes for interesting reading as she appears to be controversial
Please read then look at our involvement with turkey