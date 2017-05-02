Former UPND Bweengwa Member of Parliament Highvie Hamududu has officially launched a new political party called Party for National Unity (PNU).
Addressing a news conference during the launch of the party in Lusaka today, Mr Hamududu who served as MP from 2006 until 2011 when the UPND declined his application to recontest the seat said the aim of launching the new party is to unify the nation.
Mr Hamududu, a UNZA trained Economist said PNU will aim at promoting the true spirit of national unity and inclusiveness in all spheres of national building.
He said it is not a secret that Zambia is currently highly polarised and if not managed well, the country could end up in a chaotic position.
“The two main forms of polarization that are causing anxiety are political and economic. The country is being torn apart by political extremism that has little room for political dialogue in the country,” Mr Hamududu said.
Mr Hamududu who also unveiled Mr Anthony Lusaka as the party’s Interim Vice President said the party will be unveiling its political and economic programme predicated on closing both the political and economic divides that have beset our country.
“This will be undoubtedly be a tomorrow government driven by a tolerant, democratic, unifying, pragmatic and futuristic team. After 53 years of Independence, the country is getting bitterly divided along tribal and regional lines and there is no unity of purpose across the political landscape. Politics have become more divisive, violent, petty, personal, ethnic and non-issue based,” he said.
He added, “The 2016 general election was the worst demonstration of the above, threatening the very fabric of our cherished national unity. 50 years after Independence the much preached about economic emancipation that was promised at Independence is a tattered dream at best.”
“The majority of our people are not meaningfully participating in economic activities. Debt levels are again at an all-time with foreign debt being calculated at over USD 6.7 billion as at end of 2016, created by unprecedented levels of economic mismanagement,” he said.
Mr Hamududu said, “Personal and personal related emoluments account for approximately 50% of government budgetary revenue, starving the transformative and inclusive development agenda despite the positive economic growth rates in the recent past. The latest poverty figures reveal that 40.8 percent of the country’s population.”
He said under PNU, they believe that the next 50 years shall be the best that Zambia will ever experience.
“We invite every Zambian, regardless of tribe, race, creed and gender to come as we endeavour to fulfil the vision of the founding fathers of our great nation that envisaged Zambia as a land of work, joy and unity. We will soon be unveiling a balanced and an all-inclusive interim executive committee that will lead the party towards an elective national conference,” he said.
I think being Tonga is being disadvantaged regrettably.
Being Bemba is like having been born on the A side
Thanks
BB2014,2016
This is tempting to join….. Should I leave Ba Miyanda? Because we are just 10 members.
Only thing about that party in “unity”. I don’t know whom to unit with, everybody loves me.
Junior HH (High I’ve Hamududu), there is no unity you can bring in Zambia when you are dealing with tribes from the North and the East. Just look at the way your ka small Party is being welcomed by such people like Mushota and others. You are just wasting your energy. Had you formed your ka Party with a goal of dividing Zambia into North-Western Zambia and North-eastern Zambia, I would have happily joined your Ka- Party.
UPND and Tongas at it again?
Give it up
Cant stand them
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Tonga’s are best, radical, not those @Ndobo cousins of Lozi kind…. Imagine their Kuomboka took HH to treason cell, and they are so silent as if they are still in wet plains.
Anyway, Milupi and Mulokela tries, not those disgrace of Sakwiba, Akashambatwa, Inyambo…
What do Bemba’s have now, Kambwili?
Very stupid girl with tribalistic metality shame bembas or monkeys which one
Nostra I will always like you, but I think you are wrong here Bembas have the X factor..In zambia.
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Wiseman – Monkeys ? WHo is being tribal?
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Kaiser’s strategy?
Why is the PF desperate to sponsor the launching of a party that they know will not divide any votes for UPND with the current situation in our country. I am proud of who Iam as cute lady born from a Tonga man and Bemba lady. You will notice f00ls from their multitude of words just to show up they have spoken on every thread at LT. However, I speak with wisdom as one that is ordained with it. PF will be cerebrating this even when they know the launched party will not survive like the rainbow. Its irrational to think that UPND will fight the unity party as PF fought the Democratic Front.
Hope he is not funded to divide upnd
Why launch a party without a manifesto??? What is the rush?
This guy is a genius and have lots to offer to this great nation.
The only problem was he spent too much time under HH who is a tribal leader and short sighted for that matter.
Anyways, better late than never – just bring in other tribes as well in your party so that together we can slowly but painfully kill UPND
Dream on Hamududu is a fly.UPND will live on.We know our HH will come out strong.We shall use all means possible to make sure HH is president in the next few months.
“… all means possible to make sure HH is president in the next few months” That’s kind of an overstatement. You need to grow up or at least come back to reality. 🙂
What’s the economic agenda? Only Sinkamba has outlasted them all because he chose dagger from very early on. What is the symbol by the way? I think now Sinkamba has involved DRC and soon to include Malawi, Botswana, Lesotho and parts of Namibia in his wrangles with late King Leopold of Europe. He is also in search of reunification. Zambia has strong people.
By the way its not a secret that HH is the one who has single handedly brought politics on triabal lines and violent as well. If you remove HH from politics sanity will be brought back to Zambian politics.
Thats why i support treason charge, every normal Zambian must support this.
those in power can either bring division or unity,its been proven throughout human history both biblical times and political era.your statement is a living proof of people who champion division while blaming others.
@Planzos matutis self denial is the springboard for disunity and thereafter disaster. Listen…. No matter what, upnd will not accept results if Lungu wins! Do you remember?
I agree with you munone. Before HH came on the political scene everything was OK.
You mean PF and Lungu. HH was there before Lungu. All this tribalism started with Satan and got bigger, really BIG, with Lungu.
This is real Zambia where every voice of reason must thrive and every voice of violence and egocentricity must be condemned with the contest it deserves. I wish we had more parties such as PNU and NAREP.
How many Councillors and MPs do Narep have if they are that good?
it is his democratic right… Nothing to do with HH or unable to stand on UPND…. Hope he will offer proper checks and balances to PF rather than deride opposition parties….
Be like the Labour party of Great Britain…
Don’t think like Mushota, though she claims to be UK but talks as if she is shangombo…. or Kaputa….
I have a strong feeling that this party is formed specifically to divide the UPND by way of defections from UPND to Hamududu! I see the sad end of UPND!
He is just increasing the number of parties. The direction is already which party will be next in governance. UNIP, MMD, PF, UPND with or without HH. Forget about this tribal Tonga, bemba talk.
Welcome to the crazy game Hamududu. All the intelligent people in Zambia know that you are being Bankrolled by the PF because you are as dirty as the PF. YOU ARE STABBING YOUR KIN AND KITH IN THE BACK. YOUR KA PARTY IS DOOMED FOR FAILURE. GO ON, WE SHALL MEET ON THE FIELD.
@13 Sinono, The PROBLEM you have is that A TONGA is NOT SUPPOSED TO THINK DIFFERENTLY FROM OR OPPOSE HH then SUCH A PERSON IS SIDING WITH HH’s OPPONENTS!! HIGHVIE HAMUDUDU was a very eloquent and efficient MP in UPND. HIS DEBATES WERE ALWAYS BASED ON ISSUES, he offers SOME FRESH AIR and THOSE THAT LOOK TO ISSUE BASED POLITICS THE WAY UPND STARTED CAN SUPPORT HIM! You may worried that the held tribal rant that BEMBA DON’T WANT TO WORK OTHERS IS DYING! There is GBM, NALUMANGO IN UPND, there is now ANTONY LUSAKA IN PNU and in PF the two TOP SLOTS ARE HELD BY NSENGA and A LOZI!! So be OBJECTIVE!!
It will not work. How come Madam Wina has failed to influence Lozis? Ba Hamadudu stop being used for the sake of money. You have been in UPND for so long what unifying the country are you talking about? They will still insult as being tonga mulejampuka.
We need more of a movement than a kantemba party to restore democracy and decentralized governance structure or a Federal system! All governance institutions have collapsed! To contain this, we need to compartmentalize the country into states. Any rot that starts in a particular state remains in that state. We can share the national debt among those states and see who gets out of debt faster! A Federal System is the way to go! Stop cheating yourselves with this “One Zambia One Nation” fantasy from KK! When it comes to sharing the national cake, there is no such thing as one Zed!
The political landscape is saturated with a lot of parties.What have is his party going to add?There is no need of having political parties which will just exist on paper.Anything formed out of bitterness does not stand.It takes time to establish and get support from the masses.
I am in. Please contact me by giving me a line here.
New party is welcome. Zambia will soon have a collision government, which provide better services to the people.
This is the Zambia we know, united with purpose. Let us go back to our roots those of us who are Zambians, don’t mind these foreigners in upnd and upp.