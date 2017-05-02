Bowman Lusambo after being conferred
with an honorary doctorate
Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo has been conferred with an honorary doctorate in public administration for his contribution to the growth of democracy in Zambia.
At the honorary award ceremony held in Pretoria, South Africa over the weekend by the Pan African Missionary Association, an affiliate of St Thomas-A-Beckett University of Canterbury, Kent in England, Dr Thinus Van Dyk said Mr. Lusambo is a true inspiration for many young people in Zambia and across the world.
Dr Dyk said the university has closely been following Mr. Lusambo’s political activities and has been impressed by his strong commitment to uplifting the lives of the vulnerable in society especially young people.
He said the honorary doctorate should serve as motivation for other young people in Africa to rise and contribute to the development of the continent.
And Dr Johnny Johnson said Mr. Lusambo’s political activism should encourage young people to venture into politics as a way of serving humanity.
Dr Johnson said the doctorate in public administration conferred on Mr. Lusambo is a demonstration of the appreciation that society has for his work.
Commenting on the development, Mr. Lusambo said the gesture was humbling.
He thanked President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for entrusting young people with leadership roles in his administration.
“The doctorate should motivate me do even more for the people of Zambia especially my fellow youths. This would not have happened if it weren’t for the sound vision of His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu who saw leadership potential in me and appointed me to administer affairs of a very sensitive province,”Mr. Lusambo said.
Deservedly so.
He worked hard. I’m graduating this summer. Can’t wait.
Dr.mushota Chimfwembe. Sounds good to me.
This outbreak of DRs in Zambia, now even o be addressed as Dr.Lungu just sounds like an insult such as ******** or mbwawe something.
What has Lusambo done in Zambia? The guy is only a few months in government, all along he has been a violent MMD cadre.
Are these PF cadres paying for these honorary doctorates or what?, Kambwili was also conferred with an honorary doctorate by a pre-school association from the USA.
Lusambo was conferred with an honorary doctorate in public administration the Pan African Missionary Association….. A religious organization…. and the guy does not even know what Public Administration means. I hope no one calls him Dr.
South African Doctoral Degrees have become this cheap?? that country has also gone to dogs like Zambia. what a shame. Dictators honoring each other..
Can’t wait to hear ZNBC especially refer to him as Dr. Lusambo. Kikikiki. Some of these universities just want favours from politicians that’s why they honour them.
Trying to compete with Kambwili. Anyway these are salaula doctorates
Any Doctorate out there for my President ECL?
Horse sh*t! I wish people knew how hard it was to burn the midnight oil doing an assignment then Dissertation then Thesis to be called Dr So and so. This is why we have clowns like Cozmo vying for presidency.
No wonder PHD,DR,Masters Degree and Diploma are useless in Zambia certainly,what has Lusambo contributed for him to be cconferred a doctorate if not it has been hooliganism as MMD cadre?
Wow congrats. PF has the most educated memebers in the history of this country.
You are an id.iot. Learn what an honorary degree is.
Hon Dr. Bowman Lusambo awe guys lets just study not ayapambale aya… after all you’re still young can still study and obtain the qualification… and this is what is making most young Zambians lazy…
I hereby declare and cease to be addressed as Dr! The title has lost its meaning! Every rat can now be conferred with an honorary doctorate. What a mockery to real DRS?
You don’t understand what honorary doctorate mean. Anyways by the time hh will come out prison there will be lots of positive changes in Zambia.
An honorary Doctorate is VERY different from an academic PhD obtained through study. All these Lusambos and Chishimba Kambwilis, including KK and late Chiluba, are NOT allowed to put PhD after their names (including on business cards), although they can use Dr. as title. If you think getting an honorary doctorate is equivalent to studying for PhD as Doctor of Philosophy then what you are feeling is equivalent to w.a.n.k.i.n.g. That is not to take away from Lusambo, Kambwili, KK and others who have been conferred an honorary doctorate, because they deserve that accolade and recognition – although I would have preferred an honorary doctorate from Havard or Oxford or even UNZA, than receiving one from some dodgy pre-school association or missionary fimo-fimo.
In your submission include also Dr.VJ Mwaanga,Late President Dr.Levy Mwanawasa and the former wife Dr.Maureen Mwanawasa as well as Dr. Nevers Mumba and others then you will be credited to be fair with your observations…
With all due/none respect due there are sooooo many Zambians who should be in front of Lusambo as far as the line for honouring goes. Heck even Mulongoti and the like have done loads loads more for our ‘democracy’ compared to this guy.
