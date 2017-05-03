United Progressive People (UPP) President Saviour Chishimba has said corruption in Zambia under the Patriotic Front (PF) led Government has become more rampant than in the Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) during the second republican President’s Dr. Fredrick Chiluba.

Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka , Dr. Chishimba said although some Ministers in the Chiluba’s Government were corrupt and engaged in various fraudulent activities, at least Zambia’s wealth was maintained, affirming that the current leadership in Zambia have employed more sophisticated methods of plundering public resources.

Dr. Chishimba was again swift to disclose that the Zambian Government under President EdgarLungu is currently involved in plundering public resources as they are investing outside the country which is a conduit to bring down Zambia’s economy.

He added that nowadays most of the corrupt people in Government have partnered with the Chinese people who are not only corrupt but also dictators by nature.

“The PF Government is more corrupt than the Government of Dr. Chiluba” he said

And Dr Chishimba has since challenged Government to compensate United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema alongside his family and workers for the torture and emotional stress suffered in what he termed as the gruesome of his arrest by the Zambia Police service.

The opposition leader noted with anxiety that the case of Hakainde Hichilema the united party for national development (UPND) President is clear indication that the justice system in Zambia have broken down.

“The Justice system in Zambia have broken down looking at how the case of Hichilema is being handled so far” Dr. Chishimba said