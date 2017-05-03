United Progressive People (UPP) President Saviour Chishimba has said corruption in Zambia under the Patriotic Front (PF) led Government has become more rampant than in the Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) during the second republican President’s Dr. Fredrick Chiluba.
Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka , Dr. Chishimba said although some Ministers in the Chiluba’s Government were corrupt and engaged in various fraudulent activities, at least Zambia’s wealth was maintained, affirming that the current leadership in Zambia have employed more sophisticated methods of plundering public resources.
Dr. Chishimba was again swift to disclose that the Zambian Government under President EdgarLungu is currently involved in plundering public resources as they are investing outside the country which is a conduit to bring down Zambia’s economy.
He added that nowadays most of the corrupt people in Government have partnered with the Chinese people who are not only corrupt but also dictators by nature.
“The PF Government is more corrupt than the Government of Dr. Chiluba” he said
And Dr Chishimba has since challenged Government to compensate United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema alongside his family and workers for the torture and emotional stress suffered in what he termed as the gruesome of his arrest by the Zambia Police service.
The opposition leader noted with anxiety that the case of Hakainde Hichilema the united party for national development (UPND) President is clear indication that the justice system in Zambia have broken down.
“The Justice system in Zambia have broken down looking at how the case of Hichilema is being handled so far” Dr. Chishimba said
Lungu will pay…..that is if he does not die on duty or in courts.
Chishimba please tell us something we don’t know because even my dog which I names Edgar lungu knows how corrupt illegal pf is. Why do you think imf don’t want to lend us kaloba when a pf official like kambwili can acquire over 500 flats and walk free.
..and you call this opposition? The guy is seeking attention and media coverage. Look arresting HH was the sweetest thing that has ever happened in the history of zambia.
HH has been promoting hate speech.
HH has been promoting tribal politics.
HH has caused lots of sufferring through privatization yet he has become richer.
HH has been insulting the presidency of this nation (head of state) hence insulting all Zambian
If you can see that then you have no place in Zambian politics – let focus on UPN of Hamududu, maybe this guy can bring sense to opposition
if you cant see that
Keep on dreaming and supporting morons in PF
FTJ was called a thief over $10,000 Zamtroop money. Yet today a 28 year old brother to kaizer Zulu can afford to buy a cheap hat for K185,000.
How much tax has Kaizer or the young man ever paid to ZRA?
ZCCM-IH has been sold for $100m without any consultation of the people. This needs to be investigated. lungu is the real buyer of ZCCM-IH, mark my words.
PF00Ls love their president so much that they don’t mind him stealing. They are so brain-washed.
Our Government is corrupt and has been for a very long time. Where we are today has been in the works for over 52 years. It’s like a modern day Sodom and Gomorrah.
stup!d chishimba, is it wen you have seen that in this nation there is corruption iwe mbuli? it has been there sins FTJ. we have been in this from 1991 up to date you vision-less lieder.
The only thing standing between you and your goals is uncountability! Even in your homes u have to be accountable. Time will come where these our so called leaders will be accountable too! It’s not right to steal when there’s so much poverty around . We see everything !!