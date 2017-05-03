Government has underscored the important role the Mosi Day of Thunder plays in growing Zambia’s arts and tourism sector, as well as job creation.

Ministry of Tourism and Arts Permanent Secretary Dr Liya Mutale said that if properly harnessed, music and arts can also make a significant contribution to Zambia’s economy.

“For us as a ministry we are very excited about this event; it encourages domestic tourism. And remember we are the Ministry of Tourism and Arts, so the arts is something that we are part of and passionate about, and we should also come to realise that as artists, we can also contribute to the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of this country,” said Dr Mutale.

The Permanent Secretary was speaking in Livingstone on Saturday at the 2017 Mosi Day of Thunder, which was initiated by Zambian Breweries as an annual music and arts festival that celebrates Zambia’s cultural heritage in partnership with the Tourism Department and the National Heritage Conservation Commission. Over 10,000 party enthusiasts from across Zambia and beyond attended the event, compared with 7,500 last year.

The Permanent Secretary called on the corporate world to emulate Zambian Breweries in creating a platform for Zambian musicians and artists to showcase their talent and get recognition.

“For us, these are the kind of things that we support, because one; you are also supporting the artists. So, it’s also showing that there is nothing wrong with being a musician, there is nothing wrong with being a dancer, there is nothing wrong with being a singer, so for me I’m excited about it, I’m excited to see what else Zambian Breweries has to offer.”

She ,further, acknowledged the role that the music festival played in creating local jobs. “It is very good, I understand that everything , here, that has been done today has been done by Zambians: the food, the security, the instruments, and that makes me proud, and that is what we are looking for; we are looking to empower Zambians. Just this function has empowered so many. I can imagine how many jobs this one function has created. We are grateful for what Zambian Breweries is doing.”

Zambian Breweries ,also, used the event as an opportunity to unveil the new label design for the iconic Mosi lager brand..

Speaking at the same event, Zambian Breweries country director Annabelle Degroot assured Mosi lovers that the beer will still maintain its original taste, but will have a more modern and appealing look.

“We had not changed the packaging label n a long time; now we’ve rejuvenated it and made it more contemporary, more modern and we all agree that its fantastic. This is the same fantastic Mosi, it has just been modernised. It looks great,” she said.

She further said that motivation behind hosting the Mosi Day of Thunder in Livingstone was about bringing people together for a better Zambia, celebrating the truly Zambian spirit of Mosi lager, ; promoting arts and tourism; empowering the community through the various small and large businesses that have been supported; it’s about promoting of responsible alcohol consumption as no underage people were allowed inside the venue and finally supporting the Government’s effort on road safety; and finally having fun.”Zambian Breweries expanded the format of last Saturday’s event to encompass the best of Zambian music, arts and culture, as well as arranging for ticketholders to the Mosi Day of Thunder to get free access to the Mosi-oa-Tunya Falls – The Smoke that Thunders’ – (Victoria Falls) as the iconic falls hits its peak water volume.