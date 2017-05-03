Minister of Transport and Communications Brian Mushimba has disclosed that he will present to Parliament five bills when the house reconvenes, among them the Cyber crime Bill a penal law to be used to prosecute cyber crimes.

Mr Mushimba has named the other bills as the e-government bill, Cyber Security Bill, Data Protection Bill, e-Transmissions and e-Commerce Bill.

He says government will propose to Parliament to adjust and update the Information and Communications Technology Act No. 15 of 2009 to strengthen the regulatory mandate assigned to the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) and provide the institution with clear enforcement capabilities for execution of Statutory rules and procedures outlined in the Act.

Mr Mushimba says government will also table the ICT society of Zambia Bill that aims to legitimately maintain, control and oversee all information and communication technology practice in Zambia as well as safeguard the interest of the public with a view of enforcing standards in the sector.

The Minister said this in Lusaka this morning during a breakfast meeting with ICT Stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Mr Mushimba has disclosed that as at December 2016, the total number of active mobile phone subscribers increased to 12 million from 11.6 million subscribers recorded at the end of 2015, representing a 74.9% mobile penetration.

He says MTN Zambia has the largest market share of 48.3? while Airtel Zambia has 41.4% share with Zamtel having 10.4%.