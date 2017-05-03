President Edgar Lung has said that government will not regulate the media under his watch.
Speaking to journalists at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport before his departure for the World Economic Forum on Africa in Durban, South Africa,the president , however, advised the media to regulate themselves through objective reporting.
Commenting on the World Press Freedom Day which falls today, President Lungu urged the media to be criticise government where necessary.
The President said that the media is a critical player in Zambia’s governance system and that being the fourth estate journalist should be part of the country’s growth.
And Acting Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Given Lubinda has said that government is determined to come up with legislation that will promote freedom of the press and access to information.
Mr Lubinda said that government is aware of the benefits that will come with the access to information laws, saying the laws will not only empower the media with information but also shape the opinions of the public.
Mr Lubinda noted that government availed an opportunity for the press in the country to have access to information bill through the referendum which was shot down.
He however, said it is disturbing that some online media are abusing their rights by reporting hate speech and criminality in the name of freedom of expression and information.
The minister said it is important for the journalists to desist from being unprofessional and unethical in their conduct of duty.
Mr. Lubinda was speaking at this year world press freedom day celebrations where he has also condemned the acts of violence against journalists.
