A senior Government official has revealed that most of the newly constructed township roads in Lusaka have started developing potholes.

Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota told Journalists in Lusaka that it is disappointing that most of the roads under the Formula One and L400 road projects have started getting damaged.

Engineer Mushota said the development is a confirmation that the majority of the road done were shoddy.

He said by any acceptable standards, a newly constructed road should at least stand a 10-year life span before developing any cracks.

Engineer Mushota said in the case of the L400 road project, it is disheartening that the already done roads are cracking when the entire project has not been completed.

The L-400 is the road project which the PF Government is undertaking through the Road Development Agency to construct, upgrade, pave or expand all the roads in Lusaka.

The project which commenced from June, 2013 is expected to see the targeted 408 Kilometres of roads done with US$348.8 million as project sum.