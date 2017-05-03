A senior Government official has revealed that most of the newly constructed township roads in Lusaka have started developing potholes.
Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota told Journalists in Lusaka that it is disappointing that most of the roads under the Formula One and L400 road projects have started getting damaged.
Engineer Mushota said the development is a confirmation that the majority of the road done were shoddy.
He said by any acceptable standards, a newly constructed road should at least stand a 10-year life span before developing any cracks.
Engineer Mushota said in the case of the L400 road project, it is disheartening that the already done roads are cracking when the entire project has not been completed.
The L-400 is the road project which the PF Government is undertaking through the Road Development Agency to construct, upgrade, pave or expand all the roads in Lusaka.
The project which commenced from June, 2013 is expected to see the targeted 408 Kilometres of roads done with US$348.8 million as project sum.
Cheap labour,we even heard that some persons were claiming to spend $1000 per kilometer.Kaya
This why politicians are willing to set the country on fire! To protect this kind of stealing!
Charles Mushota is not an Engineer. He is procurement specialist.
Consequence of corruption!!!!!!! When will Zambians wake up and realise that they are being conned by thieving politicians?
Prima facie case of PF corruption.
Sadly, no one will be held accountable – while the ACC remains willfully asleep!
It’s not the contractors fault. RDA lowered the specifications of the roads so as to accommodate quoted prices for more roads with a smaller government budget. You get what you pay for. Let’s not forget the late payments made to contractors
This is not shocking nes. its the new normal. What would surprising is if the roads could have withstood a single rainy season without damage. Incompetent engineers, contractors snd politicians in tow have made a fine mess of things. Hey Brian Mushimba, when is that SI forbidding drivers from using such roads coming. And to think these roads are endlessly inspected by this and that politician= not surprising.
Damaged roads courtesy of PF culture of allowing dirty street traders all over who block the drainage .
When are we gonna have a culture of maintenance,zero corruption road contracts and no nonsense approach to destructive littering?
The opposition are to blame because they didn’t support this project. There was no proper checks and balances done on the road contractors. Opposition parties should realise that there is more to opposition than the insults and defaming statements they offer daily.
All Zambians and contractors are responsible for this.
THOSE ARE NOT ROADS AT ALL. IT DOESN’T TAKE A CIVIL ENGINEER TO KNOW THAT IT WON’T TAKE EVEN A YEAR FOR THE SO CALLED ‘ROADS’ TO BE DAMAGED AND FINISHED. THOSE SO CALLED ‘ROADS’ ARE BUT JUST CONDUITS FACILITATING STEALING BY RDA AND SOME MINISTERS AND CIVIL SERVANTS. THOSE SO CALLED ‘ROADS’ WHERE SIGNED OFF AS JOB WELL DONE BY RDA AND THE MINISTER CONCERNED. HOW COME THAT EXPERTS (RDA) DID NOT NOTICE THE POOR STATE OF THEM DURING AND AFTER THEY FINISHED CONSTRUCTING THEM? GO TO BOTSWANA AND SEE THE DEFINITION OF A ROAD. CAN’T ZAMBIA REPLACE RDA EXPERTS BY BOTSWANA EXPERTS WHO SEE TO IT THAT PROPER ROADS ARE CONSTRUCTED. ZAMBIA HAS A LONG WAY TO GO.
Quality, Drainage and maitenance
The photos shown do not show newly road damaged. All I see is the undone section of the road. Not refuting the cracks on new roads but definitely pictures shown are a misrepresentation for political expedience.
And you are surprised? That is the reality with all roads built for Political expediency. Oh Africa my Africa