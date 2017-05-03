President Edgar Lungu has expressed sadness and disturbed at the killing of Senior Chief Muchinda of the Lala people of Central Province.

In press statement by the Chief Analyst for Press and Public Relations Cecilia Mulenga to Lusakatimes, the President Lungu said he is shocked by the brutal murder of the traditional leader.

Mr Lungu said if the assailants were aggrieved they would have sought amicable ways of resolving their differences than resorting to this heinous act.

President Lungu has since conveyed a message of condolences to the royal family and wished them God’s solace and strength.

The President has also wished a quick recovery to the wife of the late chief, who has been hospitalised in Serenje District Hospital for the gunshot wounds she sustained in the shooting.

He has encouraged the Lala people in Senior Chief Muchinda’s area to remain united as they mourn the traditional leader.

And the President has urged the Zambia Police to work tirelessly to ensure the culprits are brought to book.

“I am disturbed and saddened by the brutal murder of Senior Chief Muchinda. There are better ways of resolving differences, in an amicable manner than resorting to this heinous act. May the Almighty God grant the royal family strength and l also wish the wife who is nursing gunshot wounds in Serenje District Hospital, a quick recovery,” the President said.