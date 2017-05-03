CHIEF Pembamoyo of the Chewa speaking people of Vubwi district in Eastern provonce has cautioned his subjects against stopping their children from attending school in preference to witchcraft training and practice.

The chief says it is sad to learn that most parents and guardians in his chiefdom are encouraging their children into witchcraft rather than going to schoo..

As a result there has been an increase in the number of school drop outs especially the boys he said.