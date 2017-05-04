

Government has distanced itself from the recent attempt to oust the Linda Kasonde led Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) leadership through a motion of no confidence.

Given Lubinda 2Justice Minister Given Lubinda says government has not interfered with operations of LAZ contrary to assertions that it was behind the motion moved by Lawyer Kelvin Bwalya.

Mr. Lubinda has since challenged Mr. Bwalya to produce evidence that some PF members have tasked him to make sure that LAZ reduces on attacking government.

He says government has never instructed anyone to that effect especially without him knowing as Justice Minister.

Mr. Lubinda says government has been clear on the running of Civil Society Organizations hence it is impossible for it to interfere in the operations of such organizations in Zambia.

He adds that whatever was resolved during the LAZ Extraordinary General Meeting must be embraced by all.