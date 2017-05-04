The treason case involving opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema and five others is expected to be heard today.

This was after earlier fears that the case would be postponed following the decision by the Chief Justice to approve a request from the Judges and Magistrates to postpone court hearing owing to this week’s Law Association of Zambia Annual General Meeting.

The decision was arrived at to enable the Lawyers , Judges and Magistrates handling some cases this week to travel to Livingstone for the AGM.

But a member of the defence team confirmed last evening that the treason case would be heard today.

“We are proceeding with the matter because the Magistrate (David Simusamba) has agreed not to postpone the hearing because he is not traveling to Livingstone and it was really up to us as Lawyers to prioritize this matter than traveling to Livingstone,” the Lawyer who spoke on condition of anonymity said.

Magistrate Simusamba has set May 4th, 5th 2017 as dates for hearings in the preliminary issues raised by Mr Hichilema’s defence team who want the treason case to be quashed.