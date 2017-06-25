

Today’s Scripture

“And He said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for My strength is made perfect in weakness.’…”

(2 Corinthians 12:9, NKJV)

Make Your Move

We all go through seasons of difficulty and face storms in life. But during those times, we have to remember that Almighty God is greater than any struggle we face! He’ll take those challenges and use them to strengthen us, but we have to do our part and take a step of faith toward the victory.

Think about the caterpillar before it becomes a butterfly. When it’s wrapped in its dark cocoon on the backside of some tree, it doesn’t look like it has many options. But when it becomes a butterfly inside that cocoon, it doesn’t just sit and wait for someone to come and let it out. No, that butterfly knows that it has to make a move if it’s going to be set free to fly. In the same way, we have to do something to get out of the confining places we are in. We have to pray, we have to believe, and we have to press through to victory.

Today, no matter what you may be facing, remember, His grace is sufficient for you. His strength is made perfect in you. He has given you everything you need to overcome in this life. Now is the time to break free and rise to new levels because He has victory and blessing prepared for you!

A Prayer for Today

“Heavenly Father, thank You for the strength to make it through any challenge I may face. I choose to put my trust in You. I declare that You are good and faithful. Thank You for equipping me for victory in every area of my life in Jesus’ name. Amen.”