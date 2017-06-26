Relieved Beston Chambeshi is preaching consistency at Nkana after the team ends a three-match losing streak.

Nkana collected their first win under new coach Chambeshi when they beat Buildcon 1-0 in Saturday’s FAZ Super League match at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

“It is a sweet win and you know where we are coming from it wasn’t easy for us. As a coach and my technical staff we are happy for this win,” Chambeshi said.

“It wasn’t an easy game playing against Buildcon. I have seen they are a good team. I am happy with the way the boys reacted today especially in defence. I hope they maintain the same working spirit,” he said.

Nkana are 10th after the win on 19 points, seven behind leaders Lusaka Dynamos.

“All what we need is consistency. If we can bring consistency in this team we can go far,” Chambeshi said.

Nkana are now preparing to face Forest Rangers away in Ndola.