The Local Government Association of Zambia (LGAZ) President Christopher Kang’ombe says his association plans to train all civic leaders throughout the country in Local government administration at the Zambia Open University from January next year.

Mr Kang’ombe says the introduction of the two year Diploma Course was aimed at equipping councilors with management skills and operations in order to improve local government operations.

ZANIS reports that the LGAZ President disclosed this during the LGAZ Executive meeting in Mansa District, today.

Mr. Kang’ ombe explained that the training programme is intended to bridge the gap in understanding local government basics for civic leaders adding that it would be proof that the councilors had become professionals during their tenure in office.

The Diplomas will also be used in other life pursuits after their ( the councilors ) term of office, said the LGAZ President .

Mr. Kang’ombe was certain that the skills acquired after the diploma training programme will give the nation a reservoir of skilled local governance human resource which he said could be used by Non- Governmental Organizations, the ministry of local Government and the ministry of community development because of the valuable course content.

He said consultations with the ZOU management and other higher learning Institutions, he did not disclose, had reached an advanced stage in readiness for the first intake next January.

And Mwinilunga District Council Chairman Allan Kanyemba has commended LGAZ for initiating the training programme saying once implemented, it will enhance understanding between District Commissioners and Local Authorities.

He alleged that, currently, there are perceived differences between the two offices in some Districts that need attention for the smooth running of both District Administration by the District Commissioner and local Government Administration by the Office of the Council Chairman.