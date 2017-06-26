

Ghananian Nana Addo Akufo-Addo

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo is expected in Zambia for a Four day State Visit.

President Akufo Addo’s tour of duty will see him officially open the Zambia International Trade Fair in Ndola.

According to a programme released by Cabinet Office, President Akufo-Addo will be received by his host, President Edgfar Lungu at the Kenneth Kaunda International airport.

On Tuesday President Akufo-Addo will lay wreaths at the embassy park presidential burial site and thereafter hold official talks at State House before meeting First President Kenneth Kaunda.

In the evening President Lungu will host his visiting counterpart a State Banquet at State House.

And on Wednesday President Akufo-Addo will visit Amatheon Agri Farm in Mumbwa before departing for Ndola.