Small Scale Farmers Development Agency Director Boyd Moobwe says his organisation has welcomed the introduction of 10 percent tax on agricultural produce by government.

Mr. Moobwe says the introduction of the development was in the right direction as it would ensure various benefits to both government and famers, respectively.

Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya on Friday announced that her ministry had introduced a 10 percent tax on farm produce in an effort to boost agriculture in the country..

However, Mr. Moobwe the move by government was not going to benefit all farmers who he said will be disadvantaged as they will sell their produce below government’s floor price adding that the extra charge of the insurance will be a huge cost to peasant farmers, especially.

He said to avoid this his organisation is advising the ministry of Agriculture to infuse the insurance charge in the e-voucher package adding that having it separately will incur costs on the small scale farmers.

Mr. Moobwe further appealed to government to look into the plight of small scale farmers adding that the 10 percent tax on agricultural produce must be imposed on the private sector excluding majority peasant farmers.