Government has bemoaned the rising number of drug abuse related cases in Isoka District in Muchinga province.

Isoka District Commissioner Evenwell Mutambo says he is shocked with the rising number of drug related cases in his District and Muchinga Province as a whole.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Mutambo said during the World Anti-drug Day commemorations at chief Kafwimbi’s palace in Isoka yesterday that that about 522 people have been arrested and convicted in the province between January 2017 and June 2017.

He has since sternly warned the residents in the area of stern action if found indulging themselves in this illicit activity and alcohol abuse such as drinking the infamous local whiskey known as Junta.

According to Health experts in the area, excessive intake of alcohol damages vital human body organs such as the Liver and lungs, among others.

And speaking earlier, Chief Kafwimbi says he is committed to work with the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) in the fight against drug abuse in his chiefdom.

Chief Kafwimbi advised youths especially to desist from drug and substance abuse as the vice is detrimental to their health and development.

The World Anti-Drug day was held under the theme: “ Listen first ‘’ listening to children and youths is the first step to help them grow healthy and Safe.”

The celebrations were characterized by several performing arts activities such as poems and sketches depicting the negative impact of drug abuse.