Roan PF Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has laughed a scathing attack at unnamed Minister serving in the PF government accusing the Minister of grand corruption.

And PF insiders have indicated that the Minister that Mr Kambwili is referring to is Infrastructure and Housing Minister Ronald Chitotela.

Mr Kambwili has accused the Minister of buying property worth K2.5m cash and soliciting for bribes from contractors whilst he is in town or wherever he goes.

He also alleged that the same Minister bought a brand new Mercedes Benz within one week of being appointed Minister and that he is getting 5% of all contracts awarded in his ministry.

Mr Kambwili said advised the Minister to concentrate on cleaning the prisons because his final destination is jail.

Below is Mr Kambwili’s statement posted on his Facebook page

Tales of jealousy and envy.

A certain minister alleged that I paid women to cheer for me and hail my name outside pick and pay.

What this Minister should know is that I have worked hard in my constituency and in my town as a whole, I am a people’s person and that is the reason why I am loved by the common person, I cannot stoop so low to pay people to cheer my name because that would be deceiving myself, I have earned the right to be celebrated in my constituency because of my sincere dedication to serving the masses.

As a politician if you are not celebrated in your own back yard then you are as good as dead, but then again why should people cheering me become a problem to a certain minister. T

he fact is I speak for the poor and it means that they are more inclined to cheer me on because I am their voice.

Now let me warn this Minister, whilst he is asking contractors to contribute money towards his bill for hiring choppers to go to his constituency , buying property worth K2.5m cash, asking contractors to prepare money whilst he is in town or wherever he goes, buying a brand new Mercedes Benz within 1 week of being appointed Minister, getting 5% of all contracts awarded in his ministry, this Minister must also concentrate on cleaning the prisons because whilst you enjoy corruption money, you must clean your destination which is jail.

Ukusabaila tekusuma. Just work hard and make a name, don’t be jealous of others it doesn’t take you anywhere, get off your high horse.

By the way 2021 presidency is not my preoccupation at the moment, and in actual fact it such people who are going around using taxpayers money to campaign whilst trying to paint others black.

Just make your money because you will need it in prison.