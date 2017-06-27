Roan PF Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has laughed a scathing attack at unnamed Minister serving in the PF government accusing the Minister of grand corruption.
And PF insiders have indicated that the Minister that Mr Kambwili is referring to is Infrastructure and Housing Minister Ronald Chitotela.
Mr Kambwili has accused the Minister of buying property worth K2.5m cash and soliciting for bribes from contractors whilst he is in town or wherever he goes.
He also alleged that the same Minister bought a brand new Mercedes Benz within one week of being appointed Minister and that he is getting 5% of all contracts awarded in his ministry.
Mr Kambwili said advised the Minister to concentrate on cleaning the prisons because his final destination is jail.
Below is Mr Kambwili’s statement posted on his Facebook page
Tales of jealousy and envy.
A certain minister alleged that I paid women to cheer for me and hail my name outside pick and pay.
What this Minister should know is that I have worked hard in my constituency and in my town as a whole, I am a people’s person and that is the reason why I am loved by the common person, I cannot stoop so low to pay people to cheer my name because that would be deceiving myself, I have earned the right to be celebrated in my constituency because of my sincere dedication to serving the masses.
As a politician if you are not celebrated in your own back yard then you are as good as dead, but then again why should people cheering me become a problem to a certain minister. T
he fact is I speak for the poor and it means that they are more inclined to cheer me on because I am their voice.
Now let me warn this Minister, whilst he is asking contractors to contribute money towards his bill for hiring choppers to go to his constituency , buying property worth K2.5m cash, asking contractors to prepare money whilst he is in town or wherever he goes, buying a brand new Mercedes Benz within 1 week of being appointed Minister, getting 5% of all contracts awarded in his ministry, this Minister must also concentrate on cleaning the prisons because whilst you enjoy corruption money, you must clean your destination which is jail.
Ukusabaila tekusuma. Just work hard and make a name, don’t be jealous of others it doesn’t take you anywhere, get off your high horse.
By the way 2021 presidency is not my preoccupation at the moment, and in actual fact it such people who are going around using taxpayers money to campaign whilst trying to paint others black.
Just make your money because you will need it in prison.
The case of a pot calling the kettle black!
They are all bandits in PF~corrupt criminals who have stolen from Zambians.
Shame to all corrupt PF banditry elements.
How much is mealie meal today?
The pot~Kambwili~calling others black kettles are infact fellow PF bandits.
Can Ronald Chitotela & Charles Mushota from the infrastructure ministry explain why Kambwili is referring to them as corrupt elements who need to make their own money & not tax payers?
KZ & Dora Siliti should also tell the nation why NRDC is now a private property under Avic International.
What about the blue Nile lodge in Chawama or Luntex? The country needs answers.
By the way, how much is mealie meal today?
Notice how the country has now accepted HH being in prison. No sympathy whispers anymore.
Thanks
Bb2014,2016
Ba Kamwili, there is also a problem on your part. Your statement is full of “I”. In short, there is an ego problem. You are no different from your perceived”enemy”.
‘I am loved by my people.’
Reminds me of Idi Amin. Hey, come to think of it, they kinda look alike!
Sorry CK, kikikikiki.
These people are lucky they are in country of docile people where you can steal as a minister and simply say you had no authority and ACC is too ill equipped and compromised connect the dots.
BUFFOON CK knows how its done how they squeeze contractors at the expense of development…this why the build substandard infrastructure.
Chishimba, I have no respect for you my friend. You are all thieves. Dull people the whole lot. Stealing from your own people and abusing office is not smart. You are the vessels that the devil uses. You are weak my friend.
But please keep on exposing yourselves as time will come when you will have to account for your ill gotten wealth.
The wages of sin is death.
You think you are on cloud nine now? Enjoy yourselves.
In local folklore, they say ‘when a fish rots, it starts from the head’. No need to elaborate.
No time will come …the worst that happen is loss of money through legal fees to blood sucking lawyers!!
This is the same Chitotela who was fired for abusing the constituency development fund. In PF, there are some decent men and women who can make great ministers. It’s a pity that EL gave us the likes of
Kampyongo, Lusambo, Sichalwe and that guy in water and sanitation ministry. Very low calibre
How do you expect a “low caliber” bum like Lazy Lungu to appoint smart individuals!!
It’s no doubt that Kabwili is loved in his own constituency and generally the whole country. He is fat but works hard. Kabwili never campaigned in his constituency in the past elections because he has worked. AKANTU (NOT IFINTU) KULI UYO!
Kambwili is part and parcel of PF thieves!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
@ brown envelope: where has CK worked hard than stealing? where do you actually stay? roan constituency is my home and it does not look good in any way.These ministers are all thieves.
Bakolwe basekana ifipato.A thief accusing a thief.This problem will continue in pf if Lungu is not firm and strong to change the behaviour of his ministers .Kaunda was very tough with his minister Sometimes leaders have to be authoritative or else your subordinates will reach an extetent of pulling your …
Mushota why can’t you cut ? your long malepe so that maybe one can marry ? you,kikikik
Welcome to upnd mudala. Long overdue
Kiiki your comment was deleted because you were abusing our rights of reading decent comnents. You see your rights to expressing stops where ones rights begins. There is no such a thing as absolute right. HH equally overstepped his rights and ended in prison. You are even lucky you are still seeing your wife everyday in your cabin while your mentor is busy satisfying himself with the left hand.
Kambwili is an empty tin
“A certain minister alleged that I paid women to cheer for me and hail my name outside pick and pay.”
Why should such a comment hurt or bother Mbwili. Is this an issue sure. This man is just full of hatred for others. If I were him I could just say thank you to the mentioned Minister. Nothing to be annoyed with here. He misinterpreted the Minister. Thats what happens when you put hate before thinking.
“Just make your money because you will need it in prison.”
I didnt know this theory! Where does one buy whatever he needs in prison. This man is full of hate. But why?
These government officials of nowadays are very smart in the way they conduct deals. No one will be found wanting after they leave office.Kambwili those are double standards you are applying. Pay back the salaries and allowances you illegally obtained after dissolution of parliament last year, then we will know that you are truly an upright man.
There is mass looting and plunder under PF with their kaponya supporters cheering them on.
The country will need a commission of enquiry and constitute a restoration of plundered funds committe.
There is massive looting and plunder country men and women.
Can’t agree more. The head of state needs to take a dictatorial stance on his subordinates and not the common man else we are doomed.
Timbwe
That is the problem. The head of state seems to be in the forefront of corruption.
He has too many skeletons under his bed.
It will take a different GRZ, not PF to start the process of reversing this massive plunder and looting free for all..
@9 NEZ, you say welcome to upnd? I thought that Kambwili is one of the ministers that you loathed and called him a thief? So now you are reaffirming what we have always stated that UPNDonkeys is a party where big time thieves, tenderpreneurs, the corrupt, the swindlers, you name all the bad elements including the treasonous, that is where they regroup. We gave you GBM and now you want Kambwili too? Well the good news is that you can have him in full.
Have you got anything to say at the corruption and riches PF leaders are suddenly swimming in or to you they deserve to be rich ???
Kambwili always talks louder…even when he has no facts….if the claims are real why not report to ACC or indeed mention that minister by name so that he is publicly shamed…am sure Edgar wouldn’t want to be associated with corrupt minister….who has been exposed as Kambwili was exposed himself…
All you politicians are greedy and corrupt…thats why you are in politics..you cant make genuine money from doing the “normal” business but you get into politics to steal and become rich beyond your capacity….today Kambwili has the audacity to point at other thieves without shame….
SHAME ON YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Ati “…..am sure Edgar wouldn’t want to be associated with corrupt minister…”
Lungu has been accused by chishimba of corruptly obtaining properties…….do you think he will comment on this to ease public anxieties ??