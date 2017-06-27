Vice President, Inonge Wina says government expects the church to take a leading role in the promotion of unity. Mrs. Wina says the church should encourage politicians to co-exist and engage in open and positive dialogue.
The Vice President says the church has a responsibility to guide the Nation in times such as now when the country is faced with many issues. She says government has faith in the church because it has always offered guidance whenever the country was at crossroads.
The Vice President said this today at Cabinet Office, before a closed-door meeting with the church and religious leaders from different faiths. Mrs. Wina hosted the clergy to discuss ways on how the church can best execute their guidance role in the country.
The Vice President is expected to issue a joint communique with representatives of the Church on the resolutions from the closed-door meeting, which lasted for slightly over an hour.
The meeting was attended by the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops -ZCCB- and the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia -EFZ- among others.
Never Believe Anything Until it’s Officially Denied
Lies and manipulation, I wouldnt trust people who love a dictator.
Why is it that women in PF and government seem to have better heads on their shoulder’s than men? First Lady Esther Lungu and VP Inonge Wina think more like leader’s than all the men.
Even among the Cabinet Ministers, female Ministers are the ones working harder than the men. Dora, Minister of Gender, Nkandu Luo, Mwanakatwe you can see them working. Some male Cabinet Ministers are no where to be heard.
Comment:
Was Telesphore Mpundu the high profile UPND cadre masquerading as priest also in attendance?