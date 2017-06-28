Patriotic Front (PF) Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson has charged that the Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) is party with desperate individuals who are busy misleading Zambians with many lies.

Reacting to a story on Lusaka times quoting the UPND Zambezi East Member of Parliament Honourable Brian Kambita, Kamba said the story makes a sad reading.

Kamba said the allegations by the UPND parliamentarian suggesting that the Patriotic Front (PF) led Government is corrupt are not only unfounded but also malicious.

He added that UPND’s claims that Road contracts are awarded with the intention of the PF gaining through what they call kickbacks is baseless, affirming that knowing how desperate the UPND are to tarnish the image of the PF, Kamba wonders why UPND have not been able to produce solid evidence and at the very least report the matter to the relevant authorities.

Kamba further stated that it appears that the UPND’s definition of being an opposition party entails condemning everything the ruling party does without even offering any alternative solutions.

“So now, the PF are to be blamed for army worms? Wow! That is just cheap and desperate politicking”

“As opposed to going round media houses and issuing alarmist and non-factual accusations, the likes of Hon Kambita should be planning on how they will serve their constituents differently once they have served their suspension” Kamba said