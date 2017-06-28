Government has acquired $280 million from the Exim Bank of China to finance the construction of 1 009 communication towers across the country. Minister of Transport and Communications Brian Mushimba has said that the funds will see government put up towers in areas which did not benefit from the previous project.
Mr. Mushimba said that that the new set of towers will have a greater radius than the previous ones which were erected under phase one. He was speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Kabwe.
Early this year, Government promised roll out phase two of the communication towers project in rural areas countrywide at a cost of US$280 million this year, with the the aim of closing the digital gap that exists between urban and rural areas.
The project will provide internet and mobile phone services to people off the line of rail. Minister of Transport and Communication Brian Mushimba said in an interview that Government is expected to install 1,009 towers.
“This is a three-year project and once completed, we are expected to achieve 92 percent network coverage countrywide,” Mr Mushimba said.
He said this is in line with Governments objective to achieve universal access to information using information and communications technology (ICT).
