GOVERNMENT will in the next four years undertake a comprehensive rehabilitation of the Zambia Railways mainline at a cost of US$1.3 billion to enhance operational efficiency.
Minister of National Development and Planning Lucky Mulusa said Zambia will also pursue the revitalisation of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) at an estimated cost of US$1.2 billion.
Mr Mulusa said the construction of new rail lines and rehabilitation of existing ones will reduce the cost of freight, and increase the tonnage being carried.
He said during the Seventh National Development Plan (SNDP) period, Government will also begin construction of the Chipata-Petauke-Serenje railway line at a cost of US$2.2 billion to complete the link from the port of Nacala to the existing railway line in the country.
This is contained in the 2017-2021 SNDP, which President Lungu launched last week.
“Further, focus will be on the development of attendant infrastructure, acquisition of rolling stocks and other equipment, as well as improving the management of the railway system,” he said.
Mr Mulusa said in the SNDP, Government will also focus on acquiring aircraft to serve domestic, regional and inter-continental routes.
He said arrangements will also be made to acquire cargo planes that will assist in exporting agricultural produce to markets in the region and beyond.
Mr Mulusa said during the planning period, Government will also continue to develop toll gates and collect road user charges to finance its programmes in the road sub-sector as well as pursuing public private partnership as a financing mechanism for road construction.
Copperbelt to Lusaka must also be connected by rail to decongest the roads.
They already are – since the 1920s! You need to visit Zambia, even once in your life time. Don’t comment on a country you have never been to.
When Are The Works For Chipata- Petauke- Serenje Rail Going To Start? We Are Tired Of Waiting, How Soon Are Things Going To Start Happening?
This is a most useless project of all. It is just some prestige thing for Lungu and his easterners, to show that they ripped something out of his Presidency. If $2.2 billion was to be properly spent (and not stolen) on Tazara and ZR, there would not be enough cargo for a third rail outlet. Why not spend money on obvious projects that will increase productivity immediately?!
Loads of rubbish. Where is the money going to come from when we’re struggling to borrow just $1.3 billion from the IMF? A government full of jokers.
Mutati has already admitted that Zambia will default on the Eurobonds due in 2022 and 2024. All of Chikwanda’s huPFfing and PFuffing about a Sinking Fund were mere lies, just more PFake News. Lungu wants to use these projects to steal more money and enslave Zambians to the Chinese forever.
Fokoff.
Lies meant to excite the kaponyas that another looting and plunder bonanza is in the pipe line.
Whatever happened to that $120 m from the Eurobond, you dont account for that yet you want more…where are you going to “mobilise” $1.3 Billion? Chriwa advised you to invest this 5 years ago when it was cheaper to get a loan you laughed at him…PF can not be trusted with such funds they are too corrupt and reckless.
The same was said for euro bonds. so far what has been done before we talk of borrowing again? It would be more respectful of our leaders if they can clearly show us where the first money went. after all it is us who will pay back. consult us before borrowing the same way you did when you wanted to come out of ICC. Reckless borrowing is just enriching few individuals.