Government has launched an airborne geological Survey in Mbala district in Northern province for possible mineral exploration in three selected districts in the region.

ZANIS reports that Northern province permanent secretary who flagged off the exercise today at Samora Macheal Airforce base said government in partnership with China Geological Department is in the hurry to actualize socio-economic development through mining in northern province.

Dr. Kalumba said the commencement of the geological Survey for possible mineral exploration in the three districts of northern province namely , Mbala, Mungwi, and Kasama is a big achievement for the people of the region.

Republican President Edgar Lungu has resolved to promote industrialization in all parts of the country as a way of ensuring development reach the people, he said.

Dr. Kalumba explained further that government has signed a number of agreements with the government of the People’s Republic of China for mutual cooperation in mining and agricultural sectors among others.

He said the geological Survey for possible mineral exploration in the said districts is a clear demonstration of the unwavering partnership Zambia has enjoyed from China.

Dr. Kalumba was happy to note that the China Geological Survey Department had developed high-tech equipment which will be used in the survey for easy capturing of data and analysis.

And Director of Geological Survey in the Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development, Chipilauka Mukofu stated that the exercise will take a period of four months .

Mr. Mukofu further explained that once data is captured and analyzed experts will draw the maps indicating the specific areas with minerals .

He said Government will then consider giving license for possible exploration .