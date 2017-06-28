THE number of men having sex with fellow men in exchange for money has increased in Livingstone, Southern Province AIDS coordination advisor Rosemary Makasu has disclosed.
Mrs Makasu said the trend is escalating in the tourist capital owing to the city being a transit point.
This came to light during the National HIV/AIDS stakeholder’s strategic framework plan meeting.
“Livingstone has seen an increase in the number of male sex workers. Most of them are mobile as they travel from other parts of the country into the tourist capital,” she said.
Mrs Makasu said the vice has become a ‘lucrative business’.
“Some of these men even fight each other in some of the joints over foreign clients who seek their services. It seems lucrative as some of them have even constructed houses using the income they generate,” she said.
She said the trend has never been documented despite its negative impact on the fight against HIV/AIDS.
And National AIDS Council director of programmes Fortune Chibamba said the prevalence rate for HIV is high amongst men having sex with fellow men.
And NAC grants and decentralised response coordinator William Sikazwe said they have identified men having sex with fellow men as a key driver in the spread of HIV.
“The men having sex with fellow men want to show that they are straight, so they marry and have children, too. This makes them prone to HIV infection and they are likely to infect their wives,” he said.
Mr Sikazwe said lubricants are not readily available in the country for people who engage in the activity.
Meanwhile, former Livingstone district AIDS coordinator Stephen Ndebele said there is need for NAC to lobby Government to change its policy on condom use in prisons.
Mr Ndebele said this is because the inmates are later incorporated into society after leaving prison.
Hypocrisy of the worst kind. You marry but still practice homosexuality?
Iwe Rosemary busushi bobe. If Zambia stops persecuting gays, they will not have to be on the DownLow. Encourage gay men to use condoms and not shaming them.
FACT IS – MOST Zambian gay men are married to women!
“How far back can homosexuality be traced in Africa? You cannot argue with rock paintings. Thousands of years ago, the San people of Zimbabwe depicted anal sex between men. The truth is that, like everywhere else, African people have expressed a wide range of sexualities. Sudan’s Zande tribe had a tradition of warriors marrying boys and paying a bride price, as they would for girl brides, to their parents. When the boy grew up, he too became a warrior and took a boy-wife.”
TONGA building houses out of homosexuality.. like there leader (HH) says when you have an opportunity to make money you just have to.
Arrest then. It’s a criminal offence.
Just report about the negatives of practicing homosexuality unlike saying people are building houses. How will others be discouraged? If you have seem them building houses, why haven’t you reported them to the police?
Gay rights is Human rights, Time has come for Zambia to legalise same sex marriges qnd stop to discriminate a certain group of people because of their their sexual orientation, Whatever two Matured Men agreed to do behind the closed door, Its none of somebodys business.
Abomination of the worst kind.The LORD saw how great the wickedness of the human race had become on the earth, and that every inclination of the thoughts of the human heart was only evil all the time. The LORD regretted that he had made human beings on the earth, and his heart was deeply troubled. So the LORD said, “I will wipe from the face of the earth the human race I have created—and with them the animals, the birds and the creatures that move along the ground—for I regret that I have made them.”
Lungu is is a raging homosexual
Kikikiki!!! Ati “lubricants are not readily available in the country for people who engage in the activity”… Awe sure…. Meanwhile…. F**K YOU NEZ!!!
How does one screw a fellow man get lost.
Achim Simukonda famous gay Zambian October 30, 2012 at 4:37 am
rubbish, homosexuality has alway existed in Zambia.. it was just never talked about openly like these days.
paddy October 29, 2012 at 7:24 pm
“I’m a zambian aged 24 I new I was gay since I can remember. Im now studying medicine abroad doing my last year actually. There is nothing wrong with being its all about our hormones and body mechanism. Its very disappointing to see that we are still judgemental towards people who are different from us. Im alot happier with my sexuality and I thank God I was born this way.”
God have mercy!!
There’s nothing wrong with being gay per se but what is wrong, terribly wrong is having anal sex.What I strongly believe is that there’s no person who can just wake up one day and say “I want to be gay”. Some of these conditions are inborn.
Ok ! But most men in Zambia prefer having sex with females, are these men lesbians? Just asking !
Resisting reality too much only brings more suffering, especially if a person is different from most others.
Reason Max February 9, 2013 at 6:49 pm
I do understand what you are saying. I was born homosexual. How can a 10 year old child choose to be gay? Huh. I have lived with this fear of disappointing my folks and now I am beginning to realise time has passed without making do with the best that God gave me. Yes, we are all different and in so many ways. Yet so many differences dont make us fight each other in a barbaric and bigoted manner. It is this huge hatred for anything championed by ‘western” states that consumes us and forget that infact we are fighting ourselves.So many Zambians claim homosexuality is unnatural and base every inch of their argument on the bible and the draconian constitution … well. Its high time we stood up and defended what is right even if it meant being…
“She said the trend has never been documented despite its negative impact on the fight against HIV/AIDS.”
Another statement not backed by facts by these Grade 7 NGO Directors
Gay Activists October 29, 2012 at 4:47 pm
Too many outdated laws in Zambia, what I do in private with my partner is of no concern to the public.
one day you might find out that one of your children is gay, what will you do???
A Lusaka man of Barrastone Park has been arrested for having sex with another man of Chilenje South.
Police acting spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said Harrison Jere of unknown age and house number of Barrastone Park was arrested for engaging consensual sodomy with Jackson Musonda, age not known of Chilenje South.
Mr Hamoonga said the incident happened on Thursday August 08 213 around 02:00 hours at house number 1094 in New Chilenje.
Mr Hamoonga said police received a report from Mike Mudenda, 25, of house number 1094 in new Chilenje after he caught the two who were visiting him red-handed in the act.
“The two were visiting Mr Mudenda who whilst sleeping with them in the same room became suspicious…
Additionally, women have both holes in close proximity, if you miss one hole and insert into the next hole, are you gay? Let Mushota answer please !
Gay Zambia -The New Scene
History and Rebirth
There are two stories to describe gay Zambia: about an oppressed criminalized minority hiding in the shadows of a highly homophobic country; and another about a playful cruisy subculture that parties, drinks and talks politics in the evenings at half a dozen clubs in Lusaka. (Photo right: Lusaka skyline)
From the outside, Zambia LGBT life barely registers on the world scene, not surprising since there has been no organization for over ten years as queers and dykes have hidden in the safety of nightlife after a disastrous experiment in gay activism in the mid nineties. “We were scared. After Legatra we felt not just frightened but betrayed,” said BMJ, a lesbian activist and Mathies a gay spokesman.
These two people, along with half a…
Gay life in Zambia is limited and closeted for the most part. Amid the political, religious and legal homophobia, however, a lively private gay society bubbles quietly under the surface. A new LGBT organization is in the formative stages of coming alive.
For a gay man living in Cape
Town, a trip to Lusaka is a bit
like travelling back in time, says
BRETT DAVIDSON, and on a
recent trip he gained fascinating
insight into the local social scene
where the right to be who you are
has not yet been won.
Cape Town boasts of being the gay mecca of
Africa. While prejudice and even violence
against gays and lesbians have by no means
disappeared, if you live in the city bowl or
the suburbs, there’s no reason not to be open
about who you are. It’s easy to forget the days
before the new Constitution, when one still had to be careful
– and the twenty-somethings who dance the night away in
the gay village just have no concept of the battles that were
fought for their right to party.
Lusaka is different. Homosexuality is
still illegal in Zambia, and it’s possible
to be prosecuted and jailed for sodomy.
So while it would be a bit too extreme
to say that it’s underground or hidden,
it does take a bit of luck or effort to find.
You have to have your eyes open, know
the right people, or be in the right place at
the right time. I’d been to Lusaka several
times before, but never really had the time
to explore its social life. On my latest trip,
though, I had the good fortune to meet a
couple who agreed to give me some insights
into ‘gay Lusaka’.
Joshua (35) and his partner Greg (28)*
have been together for eight years, having
met back in 2000, through mutual
friends. Judging from what they say, they
are at the hub of a vibrant and lively gay
community in…
climate wasn’t
right, and eventually the chairperson ended
up fleeing to South Africa to escape
the police.
Since then, it seems, gays and lesbians
in Lusaka have carved out a space for
themselves by being unobtrusive. Joshua
says, ‘being gay in Lusaka is not difficult
if you don’t cross people’s paths. In my
community they all know I am gay but
I make my space. Certain places, I stay
away from.’
He and Greg have their regular haunts,
all straight bars, restaurants or clubs,
where they are tolerated. Some of the
places they name are very popular and
well known generally in Lusaka: Club
Zone in Matero, and Times at the Arcades
shopping centre. Northmead, close to the
city centre, is home to several popular
bars and clubs that they frequent: Alpha,
Fahrenheit 24, and…
that they should leave. They refused. Because
of the ruckus, the owner of the bar
came out. She rebuked the complaining
man, and threw him out instead.
Joshua and Greg relish the telling of
this story, and then reveal they used to
own their own bar, called Boomshake.
They had worked for several months in the
Maldives, and when they returned they
invested some money in a minibus taxi,
and the rest in starting a bar. It wasn’t
intended as a gay bar, but it became that
to all intents and purposes, as all their
friends and their friends’ friends would
Rather than ‘gay’ bars and clubs as such, there are places where the still quite close-knit community
tend to gather.
In this sprawling African city and in Kitwe, the gay scene is tolerated despite being outlawed.
Photos: Brett…
Amish Kid, When we talk of Gay, We talk about”MAN TO MAN, Or WOMAN TO WOMAN, There is a lot of Women who also enjoy Anal Sex but that doesn’t mean they are Gays But is unnatural act, Aman can be prosecuted once his girl friend reported him to Police for for forcing her to penetrate throungh anus, I’m a Malawian gay guy myself currently based in South africa, I’ve been hiding my sexual orientation for 15years.
Still, being gay in Lusaka is easier than
in other places in Zambia, with Kitwe on
the Copperbelt in second place. It’s the
most populous city, and is increasingly
diverse.
The Internet has become an important
part of gay life – people identify one another
and meet through the aid of sites
such as Gaydar and Gay Friendly Finder.