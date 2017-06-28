OVER 30 inmates from the Mongu correctional centre will this year sit for examinations under the Examination Council of Zambia (ECZ).

And Mongu correctional centre has received two more teachers to reinforce the education department.

Mongu correctional centre administrative officer assistant superintendent Rebecca Chellah said the centre has registered candidates for grades Seven, Nine and 12 GCE (General Certificate in Education) examinations.

Superintendent Chellah said the centre is looking forward to recording a high pass rate in the examinations following an impressive performance in 2016.

She said the centre recorded 100 percent pass rate at Grade Seven level, while the pass rate for Grade 12 stood at 65 percent.

“Our education sector within the facility has received overwhelming support from inmates who are eager to learn. The pass rate has equally been encouraging as seen from the results posted in 2016.”

Superintendent Chellah said this during a Public Service Day exhibition for Mongu district held at the community grounds.

On the reinforcement of teachers, Mrs Chellah said the tutors were posted early this year, bringing the number of teachers to three.

She said the three teachers are sometimes assisted by some inmates who are teachers by profession to bridge the gap between learners and teachers.

Meanwhile, Mrs Chellah said the literacy class has 12 learners with the oldest being 45 years.

She said the aim of the literacy class is to enable inmates who have never been in class to learn how to read and write.

“In as much as we want everyone to learn a trade or just learn how to read and write, a few inmates have refused to take up any of the two,” she said.