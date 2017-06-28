Livingstone International University of Tourism Excellence and Business Management (LIUTEBM) Vice Chancellor Patrick Kalifungwa has given the Technical Education, Vocation and Entrepreneurship Training Authority (TEVETA) Director General David Chakonta two days to retract his statement on the de-registration of the university or face legal action.

Professor Kalifungwa says the university is registered to offer academic degrees under the Ministry of Higher Education and regulated by the Higher Education Authority and not TEVETA.

He says it misleading and mischievous for TEVETA to misinform the public with unfounded and incorrect information about LIUTEBM.

Professor Kalifungwa says the misinformation has caused a lot of misgiving and emotional pain to the Universitym, current, past, future students and professionals.

He adds that the reputation of the University has also suffered tremendous distress and pain.

And Cavendish University Zambia has dismissed media reports suggesting that the university has been shut down.

According to newspaper reports, the Technical Education, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Training Authority (TEVETA) deregistered Cavendish University for not complying with TEVETA standards.

But Cavendish University Vice Chancellor, Professor Mutale Musonda says the university does not offer technical or vocational programmes and is therefore not regulated by TEVETA.

Professor Musonda says the university is registered under the Higher Education Authority and not TEVETA.

He has advised all students that the university will resume residential classes for distant students on July 10 while full and part time students will resume lessons on July 24,2017.

Yesterday , at a media breakfast, TEVETA announced that it had deregistered 32 institutions from undertaking its programmes for failure to maintain minimum training standards.

TEVETA director general David Chakonta said the authority deregistered Cavendish University, Evergreen Institute of Commercial Management and Industrial Arts, Young Men’s Christian Association Youth Development Training Centre, and SBM & EJS Change Academy.

Others are Copperbelt International College, Kara Counseling and Training Centre – Umoyo Training Centre, Lafe Hotel Training Centre, as well as Livingstone International University of Tourism Excellence and Business Management among others.

Mr Chakonta said the colleges were deregistered because of their failure to meet the minimum training standards in accordance with the provisions of the TEVET Act number 13 such as having under-qualified trainers.

“Most of these institutions did not have adequate infrastructure, equipment and workshops since TEVET combines theory and practice,” Mr Chakonta said.

He said some of the colleges lacked a credible management system that merited training.

Meanwhile, Mr Chakonta said the authority was concerned about the skills gaps between industry and graduates.

He said there was need to have skills experts in curriculum development in order to address the challenge.

Mr Chakonta said the Government introduced basic technical schools that would help in adapting with the new curriculum, and TEVETA would start examining from grade nine.

The Government has shifted from not just providing technical and vocational training but add business training to enable graduates run their own businesses.

Mr Chakonta said the authority was also given 168 schools across the country to address gender participation in Science.

