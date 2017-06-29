A civil rights activist Macdonald Chipenzi says he is opposed to calls to disband the Zambia Police Traffic section.

Mr. Chipenzi says instead of disbanding the Zambia Police Traffic section, government should consider fusing in the Zambia Police Section into the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) as opposed to disbanding it completely.

ZANIS reports from Chikankata district of Southern province that Mr Chipenzi said in an interview today added that fusing the Zambia Police Service Traffic Section into the Road Transport and Safety Agency(RATSA) is the best way to go.

The move will improve operations of RATSA as well as reducing the perceived alleged rampant and sticking corruption which is alleged to have engulfed the Zambia Police Traffic section for a long time now, he said.

Parliament and cross section of society recently called for disbanding of the Zambia Police Service Traffic section for alleged rampant corrupt practices.

Mr. Chipenzi, however, said he was opposed to the calls by Members of parliament which he said though they are genuine, it will be paramount to just merge the two for better regulation of the road sector in Zambia.

“ Doing away with the Zambia Police Traffic section will not be the best move because the Zambia Police service traffic officers understand better professionally the Road and Road Traffic Act as well as statutes, which most RTSA officers are not well conversant with, “ he said.

Mr. Chipenzi said the Zambia Police Traffic section police officers are trained professionals in law and police duties, Criminal law ,investigations, criminal procedure code and evidence which many RATSA officers do not possess at all.