United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary General Stephen Katuka has said Police Officers are scared of arresting criminals that attacked mourners at lusaka’s Memorial Park because the culprits belong to the ruling Patriotic Front (PF).

On 24th June, 2017 at Memorial Park during the burial of the UPND member Clance Nalosah Zulu and a PF member Amos Chilufya believed to be the husband to PF Chairlady for New Soweto Market.

And Katuka wondered why it has taken the police a week to investigate a matter even after it was reported to woodlands Police station just after the incident occurred.

Katuka also revealed that the response that the Police gave the Victims when reporting the matter suggesting that there was nothing police could do because UPND did not notify the police about the funeral procession is clear indication that there is little Zambia Police would do on this matter due to political interference.

He noted that it was unwise for the Police at woodlands station to respond in such a manner because no one notifies the police to have a funeral procession.

“Shame so what is Kampyongo talking about. How many people notify the police to have a funeral procession? The attack happened almost a week ago and police are still dragging their feet, yet the culprits are well known PF youths. Why not arrest them?”

“We wish to place it on record that there was no clash but that we as UPND were victims of an aggressive ambush attack by the PF cadres who carried assorted weapons as opposed to various state controlled media statements deliberately quoting Zambia Police and PF senior officials alleging there was a clash between the UPND and PF at the burial ground”

“Let me make this clear from the onset that, what happened last Saturday was a pure planned ambush by the PF thugs on the UPND mourners and other different mourners who were at Memorial park at the time because they carried assorted weapons to the grave yard. Since when did mourners carry weapons to the grave yard?”

“THIS is a clear indicator that the attack was planned. It was so shocking to other members of the public who were innocently burying their own relatives with no known political inclination but were viciously attacked and robbed of various items including cash and phones by known PF cadres”

“This incident like any other has been reported to the police yet no arrest has been made. And to hear Home affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo in parliament yesterday as usual say that police will arrest culprits irrespective of political affiliation is disappointing and taken as the usual lies told to Zambians”

“What investigations will be instituted when the culprits are already known? We can help catch these people and we are sure even Kampyongo knows which youths are involved.

Colleagues UPND has always been on a receiving end of the PF and Police attacks which have unfortunately now been extended to sacred burial places”

“This is not the first time that the UPND has been on the receiving end of the PF and police aggressive attacks which have all gone without punishment despite being reported to the police since the coming into office of the PF in 2011”

“Kampyongo should not lie to the Zambian people that police will arrest any culprit found wanting because it is already known that it is PF cadres involved. Below are incidents to prove that Kampyongo is lying that police will arrest culprits of the Memorial Park because they are many incidents police have not effected arrests despite reports made and culprits known” Katuka said