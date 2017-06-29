LifestylePhoto Gallery ZAAA’s inter-company relay in pictures June 29, 2017 2 35 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Zambia women runner Kabanghe Mupopo during the Bata sponsored power race that she won. Kid with special needs joining the race. Kids race as an unidentified parent joined the race in encouraging his daughters. Livestock and Fisherie Minister Michael Katambo at the far right during the CEO race. Livestock and Fisherie Minister Michael Katambo at the far right during the CEO race. An unlucky competitor crawling to the finishing line during the CEO race. An unlucky competitor crawling to the finishing line during the CEO race. Barclays Bank Zambia women team Slowly but surely to the finishing line Finance Minister Felix Mutati posing for a picture with Team ZANACO ZNS Tug of War Women team that defeated Chambeshi Metal Tug of War men team. ZNS Tug of War Women team that defeated Chambeshi Metal Tug of War men team. Professor Nkadu Luo (in pink) during a Tug of War competition. ZNS team that defeated Cabinet Office team (not on the picture). A jovial high table: Sport Minister PS Agnes Musunga, ZAAA President Elias Mpondela, Finance Minister Felix Mutati and Higher Education Minister Professor Nkandu Luo. Zambia Correctional Services 2017 ICR winning team Huwaei team posing with the VIPs ICR mother and Higher Education Minister Professor Nkandu Luo awarding Finance Minister Felix Mutati as 2017 ICR Guest of Honor. Related posts: Mutati treats my Ministry of Gender like Cinderella Ministry, he should study PF manifesto-Lungu Our doors are open- Felix Mutati Minister of Finance Felix Mutati Dissolves ZRA BOARD Last week in pictures Loading...
Obesity levels in zambia are alarming.
The notion that having a pot belly is a sign of sucess must be discouraged.
agree with you Carlos; too much take a ways and restaurant food;on top of obesity add Indian hair and ambi=health problems;