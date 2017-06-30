Street vending for survival in Lusaka

Movement for National Transformation (MNT) leader Daniel Mvula Shimunza has said the Zambia’s economy is statistical as it is being run as handbag economics for which the lives of many people is hand to mouth kind of scenario.

Speaking in an interview with Pan African Radio, Shimunza regretted that common people are passing through hard times because economic fundamental which are productivity, distribution and consumption are not working.

Shimunza said the production sector is not working because the country has no industry to manufacture goods and service for export adding that the consumption levels are higher than productivity.

He added that government embarked on the country wide marathon of making roads which is good for distribution but that these roads have come with a burden of debts which is not good for the economy.

“Our economy is statistical as the country is running handbag economics which are hand to mouth kind of scenario” Shimunza said