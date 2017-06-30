Street vending for survival in Lusaka
Movement for National Transformation (MNT) leader Daniel Mvula Shimunza has said the Zambia’s economy is statistical as it is being run as handbag economics for which the lives of many people is hand to mouth kind of scenario.
Speaking in an interview with Pan African Radio, Shimunza regretted that common people are passing through hard times because economic fundamental which are productivity, distribution and consumption are not working.
Shimunza said the production sector is not working because the country has no industry to manufacture goods and service for export adding that the consumption levels are higher than productivity.
He added that government embarked on the country wide marathon of making roads which is good for distribution but that these roads have come with a burden of debts which is not good for the economy.
“Our economy is statistical as the country is running handbag economics which are hand to mouth kind of scenario” Shimunza said
Photo Of A Zambian Policewoman In A Tight Skirt That Got People Talking (46435 Views)
The security is definitely tight with Zambian police as you can see on a picture. Photos of a Police woman with a tight skirt has gone viral on social media, creating a big buzz on Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp.
by CplusJason(m): 5:47pm On Jun 29
by keypad1: 8:56pm On Jun 29
O boy see hips.
See the way her toto just full for inside that tight skirt.
I go like suck her klitoris all nite long.
Oh dear Lord!!!!
And I’ve finish all my vaseline.
Government never pay.
No money to buy fairly use vaseline.
41 Likes 1 Share
you are a sick man. May God deliver you
Foreign Affairs / Zambian: I Have Sex With My Son Every Wednesday To Maintain His Riches (57840 Views)
Photo Of A Zambian Policewoman In A Tight Skirt That Got People Talking / Woman Who Went Unclad In Protest For Zambian Opposition Leader Jailed. Photos / Zambian Minister On His Knees As President Lungu Talks To Him (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
I HAVE SEX WITH MY SON EVERY WEDNESDAY TO MAINTAIN HIS RICHES – 52 YEAR OLD WOMAN.
A 52-year-old Zambian woman identified as Banda Yvonne, has openly confessed to having sexual intercourse with her son (who is 35 years this year) in order to maintain his riches. She gave birth to him when she was 17.
She disclosed that she has had sex with her son, identified only as Abel every Wednesday for the past 14 years (when he was 21), and the day she…
Re: Zambian: I Have Sex With My Son Every Wednesday To Maintain His Riches by freshcvvs: 10:04am On Aug 10, 2016
Timolanki:
What d hell? This is how d devil’s gift present itself… With ridiculous condition like this. The woman and her son need undiluted prayer n lets i forget, there is nothing like God sent blessing…
Similar to “to maintain your wealth, you must pay back 10% of your earnings to the church else devourer would be sent your way to eat up your earnings”. So nothing strange here, like Pagan like Christianity grin
6 Likes 3 Shares