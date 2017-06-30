MINISTER of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo says it is disappointing that intolerance among some Patriotic Front (PF) and United Party for National Development (UPND) supporters has reached shocking levels of fighting even during traditionally solemn occasions such as funerals.
Mr Kampyongo said in Parliament on Wednesday that the violence which took place at Leopards Hill Memorial Park in Lusaka recently between PF and UPND cadres and elsewhere demonstrates the breakdown of morals in the country.
He was responding to a point of order by Mwembeshi member of Parliament (MP) Machila Jamba (independent) on the persistent incidents of violence between PF and UPND supporters.
“Traditional funerals are sacred and bring all sections of our people together in remembrance of the departed ones, and out of respect for the departed beloved ones,” Mr Kampyongo said.
The minister said the moral decay in the country must be stopped because Government will not tolerate any kind of criminality regardless of who the perpetrator is.
He said the fighting which happened at Leopards Hill Memorial Park on Saturday where a number of people got injured and property destroyed is uncalled for and must be condemned by everyone.
Honorable Minister, tell us how you intend to stop this moral decay rather than stating the obvious. We really need to do away with this “poor finishing” mentality that’s taking Zambia backwards. It’s a worrying trend. Your job is to come up with solutions not merely highlighting problems. We agree with you that the moral decay must be stopped but how do you intend to do that? You know who the culprits are, as home affairs minister, what are you going to do about it?
“… The minister said the moral decay in the country must be stopped because Government will not tolerate any kind of criminality regardless of who the perpetrator is …”
What if the government is a instigator and perpetrator of criminal acts?
Does immunity from prosecution extends to criminal elements like yourself Hon. Minister?
After all, endangering civil aviation aircraft its a criminal offence in all Member State(s) of ICAO.
He is the man in charge of peace and security in this country, how come he didn’t forsee this situation? He doesn’t have intelligence personnel to alert him? It’s embarrassing for him to even say something like this. That’s admitting to the whole country that I’m incompetent as Minister of Home Affairs. He should be replaced.
Seriously speaking these PF pipo are annoying. This giant midget spends all his time issuing threats and always using inflamatory language now he is suprised at the levels of intolerance in the country.
In as far as he is concerned, with his minimal level of intellect for a Minister in LUNGU’s administration which on par with most people in government, issuing a plain statement is enough and concludes the matter. Job done!!
In as far as he is concerned, with his minimal level of intellect for a Minister in LUNGU’s administration which is on par with most people in government, issuing a plain statement is enough and concludes the matter. Job done!!