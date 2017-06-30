MINISTER of Community Development and Social Services Emerine Kabanshi says the number of households benefiting from the government’s social cash transfer programme has increased from 242,000 last year to 590,000 this year.

Ms Kabanshi says research has shown that the programme leads to positive outcomes among beneficiaries in terms of improved nutrition, reduced illnesses, accumulation of small assets and improved primary school attendance by pupils from beneficiary households.

She said this in a ministerial statement to Parliament on the national scale-up of the social cash transfer programme.

“We increased the budgetary allocation to the social cash transfer programme from K302 million last year to K737 million this year,” Ms Kabanshi said.

Government has allocated K500 million to the programme while cooperating partners have committed K237 million.

She said the social cash transfer programme is aimed at reducing extreme poverty and intergenerational transfer of poverty among vulnerable groups.