Republican Progressive Party (RPP) vice president Lesley Chikuse has called for the dismissal of Finance Minister Felix Mutati for misleading the nation on the extent of Zambia’s external debt.

Mutati told parliament that Zambia’s external debt was now standing at 17 billion United States Dollars but the figures were changed by his officers in the Ministry of Finance who said the country’s external debt is 7.2 billion United States Dollars.

This forced Mutati two days ago to go back to parliament and tell the nation that Zambia’s external debt was 7.2 billion.

When reached for a comment, Chikuse said Mutati deserves to be replaced for misleading the nation.

Chikuse said there is no reason Mutati can make such a blunder because the Minister of Finance does not speak things from his head but he is guided by the statement worked out by officers in his ministry.

Chikuse said it will now be hard to believe that Zambia’s external debt stands at 7.2 billion.

“Finance Minister Felix Mutati should be dismissed for misleading the nation on the extent of Zambia’s external debt” Chikuse said