LifestylePhoto Gallery Pictures of President Edgar Lungu with his Ghanaian Counterpart Akufo Addo at the Zambia International Trade Fair June 30, 2017 3 76 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Ghanaian Counterpart Akufo Addo with President Edgar Lungu when he arrived in Ndola for the Official opening of the Zambia International Trade Fair on Thursday, June 29,2017-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA Ghanaian Counterpart Akufo Addo with President Edgar Lungu when he arrived in Ndola for the Official opening of the Zambia International Trade Fair on Thursday, June 29,2017-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA First Lady Esther Lungu with Ghanaian First Lady Rebecca Akufo Addo during a tour of stands shortly before the official opening of the Zambia International Trade Fair First Lady Esther Lungu with Ghanaian First Lady Rebecca Akufo Addo during a tour of stands shortly before the official opening of the Zambia International Trade Fair President Lungu and President Of Ghana Tours Stand at the Trade fair in Ndola President Lungu and President Of Ghana Tours ZESCO Stand at the Trade fair President Lungu and President Of Ghana Tours Saro Stand at the Trade fair President Lungu and President Of Ghana Tours Stand at the Trade fair President Lungu and President Of Ghana Tours Stand at the Trade fair President Lungu and President Of Ghana Tours Stand at the Trade fair in Ndola President Lungu and President Of Ghana pose for agroup Picture before they toured Stands at the Trade fair in Ndola President Lungu and President Of Ghana pose for agroup Picture before they toured Stands at the Trade fair in Ndola Ghanaian President Akufo Addo with First Lady Rebecca Addo and President Lungu with First Lady Esther Lungu, Senior Government officials and Zambia Trade Fair Officials Ghanaian President Akufo Addo with First Lady Rebecca Addo and President Lungu with First Lady Esther Lungu on arrival in Ndola for the official opening of the Zambia International Trade Fair Related posts: Pictures of Zambian First lady Esther Lungu with her Ghanaian Counterpart Rebecca Akufo Addo Pictures of Ghanaian President Akufo-Addo’s arrival to Zambia Ghanaian President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo arrives in Zambia Ghanaian President Akufo-Addo to jet into Zambia Loading...
This Monde Kabwela was a girl friend to my father…so year my side chick mum
VERY GOOD PICTURES INDEED, THOUGH THE CAMERAMAN WOULD HAVE DONE TO SHOW US CLEARLY WHAT WAS EXHIBITED AND THE ABIENCE OF THE TRADEFAIR GROUNDS. SAY AN ARIALVIEW OR JUST PICTURES COVERING MUCH GROUNDS.
Italian mafioso in the US wore hats like that.