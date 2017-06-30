Pictures of President Edgar Lungu with his Ghanaian Counterpart Akufo Addo at the Zambia International Trade Fair

Ghanaian Counterpart Akufo Addo with President Edgar Lungu when he arrived in Ndola for the Official opening of the Zambia International Trade Fair on Thursday, June 29,2017-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA
First Lady Esther Lungu with Ghanaian First Lady Rebecca Akufo Addo during a tour of stands shortly before the official opening of the Zambia International Trade Fair
President Lungu and President Of Ghana Tours ZESCO Stand at the Trade fair
President Lungu and President Of Ghana Tours Saro Stand at the Trade fair
President Lungu and President Of Ghana pose for agroup Picture before they toured Stands at the Trade fair in Ndola
Ghanaian President Akufo Addo with First Lady Rebecca Addo and President Lungu with First Lady Esther Lungu, Senior Government officials and Zambia Trade Fair Officials
    VERY GOOD PICTURES INDEED, THOUGH THE CAMERAMAN WOULD HAVE DONE TO SHOW US CLEARLY WHAT WAS EXHIBITED AND THE ABIENCE OF THE TRADEFAIR GROUNDS. SAY AN ARIALVIEW OR JUST PICTURES COVERING MUCH GROUNDS.

