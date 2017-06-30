Zesco United missed an opportunity to go top of their CAF Confederation Cup group after forcing a 1-1 draw away at Smouha in Egypt in their penultimate tie.

Zlatko Kirmpotic’s side gave away a late lead at the Borg Arab Stadium to draw against a team they beat 1-0 in Ndola.

Zesco were gifted by Yasser Ibrahim who pocked in an own goal after pressure from Jesse Were in the 85th minute but the Egyptians equalised deep in additional time thanks to Banou Diawara’s penalty.

This not an improve result for Zesco who were beaten 3-0 at Angolan side Recreativo Do Libolo in the previous round of matches last week.

Zesco are second in Group C with 7 points from five matches played.

Al Hilal who hosts Libolo on Saturday top Group C on 7 points thanks to their better goal difference over Zesco.

Libolo and Smouha have 6 points each.