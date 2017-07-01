Zanaco insist they can handle the pressure at home against Al Ahly of Egypt on Saturday and secure their 2017 CAF Champions League quarterfinal passage with a match in hand.

Zanaco are defying the odds in Group D where they are unbeaten with 10 out of a possible 12 points heading into their penultimate league phase match at home against the Egyptian giants at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

The record 8-times African champions are 2nd on 7 points,one ahead of Wydad Casablanca Morocco while Cotonsport are last on zero points.

“Every game comes with different pressure,” Numba said.

“On our part we are taking this game seriously because once we win this game then we are in the quarterfinals.

“The pressure may be there but we have a team that can handle that pressure.”

A home draw against Al Ahly will also be enough to see Zanaco make their CAF Champions League quarterfinal debut.

But Zanaco head into the match without defender and captain Ziyo Tembo who is suspended after accruing two yellow cards in this years campaign .

Defender Peter banda who deputized for Ziyo in last weekends 2-0 home win over Kabwe Warriors is likely to start again this weekend.