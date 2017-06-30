Power Dynamos will seek to return to winning ways when they host City of Lusaka in Saturday’s FAZ Super Division match at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

Power are bruised by last weekend’s 1-0 loss at Green Buffaloes which ended their 13-match unbeaten run in the season.

Equally City lost their last encounter thereby making this match a must win for the two sides.

Struggling City are third from the bottom of the table with 10 points from 13 matches played while 7th placed Power sits on 20 points.

In other games, Nkana will make a short trip to Ndola to face Forest Rangers at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Nkana are motivated after ending a three match losing streak when beat Buildcon 1-0 in their last match as Beston Chambeshi registered his first win since he was re-engaged three weeks ago.

Forest, unbeaten in their previous five games, are sixth on the table on 21 points and Nkana are number 10 with 19 points.

Kalampa head into Saturday’s game without captain Donashano Malama and goalkeeper Kelvin Malunga who are with Chipolopolo at the ongoing COSAFA Cup in South Africa.

Coach Chambeshi has demanded consistency from his players prior to the match against Forest.

“All what we need is consistency. If we can bring consistency in this team we can go far,” Chambeshi said.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION – WEEK 15

SATURDAY, 1 JULY 2017

Mufulira Wanderers Vs Konkola Blades

Kabwe Warriors Vs Lumwana Radiants

Green Eagles Vs Nakambala Leopards

Power Dynamos Vs City of Lusaka

Forest Rangers Vs Nkana

SUNDAY, 2ND JULY 2017

Napsa Stars Vs Real Nakonde

Red Arrows Vs Nchanga Rangers

POSTPONED

Lusaka Dynamos Vs Zanaco

Buildcon Vs Zesco United