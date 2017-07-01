President Edgar Lungu on Saturday met the Catholic Church Apostolic Nuncio to Zambia and Malawi Archbishop Julio Murat at State house. The two have discussed a wide range of national issues.
During the meeting President Lungu said he recognizes the role of the church in promoting national peace and dialogue. The President also said he highly respects the relationship between the church and the state.
President Lungu pledged to continue his approach of respecting the church and its role in society. And Apostolic Nuncio said he recognizes the role that President Lungu is playing in uniting the nation through the promotion of the Church.
The meeting was attended by Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe and Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumali. The Head of State also announced that he will be meeting Catholic Bishops this July.
President Lungu’s special assistant for press and public relations Amos Chanda confirmed the development to ZNBC news.
Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu is on Sunday expected in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the 29th Ordinary Summit of the African Union (AU) assembly of heads of state and government.
ZANIS reports that President Lungu will join other African leaders for the AU summit scheduled for third and fourth July 2017.
Zambia’s ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent representative to the AU, Susan Sikaneta has confirmed President Lungu’s programme in Addis Ababa.
Ms. Sikaneta said the head of state is on Monday 3rd July scheduled to give a report on the state of peace and security on the continent to the AU assembly.
She has further disclosed that President Lungu, as a champion against teen marriages, will also on the opening day of the summit give a progress report on issues surrounding ending child marriages in Africa.
