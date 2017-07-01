Government says negotiations for the 2017 improved salaries and conditions of service have not been closed.

Minister of Labour and Social Security Joyce Simukoko says the negotiations are on-going and that all government unions which are part to the bargaining unit are aware of the dates when sittings shall resume.

Mrs. Simukoko says she has been informed by the government negotiating team that the sittings were adjourned because of seeking accurate information on the economic performance of the country which is important in the negotiations.

She has told ZNBC News in a statement today that parties to the negotiations even applied for extensions of their current collective agreements and the ministry of labour approved the requests.

Mrs. Simukoko has urged union mother bodies such as the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions to give the bargaining team space to conclude negotiations amicably.

The Minister says the unions should follow the agreed process if any disagreement arises from the bargaining process.

Mrs. Simukoko further says her ministry looks forward to an amicable conclusion of the negotiations which are set for the first week of July 2017.