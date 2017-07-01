The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has given a grace period of 14 days within which motorists should acquire motor vehicle and trailer licenses (Road tax) and Road service licenses for the third quarter 2017.

RTSA Public Relations Officer (PRO) Fredrick Mubanga said all motorists and Public Service Vehicle Operators have been giving an extension of up to 14th July, 2017 to pay for the required licenses.

He said there will be no enforcement of the validity of said documents by the RTSA and the Zambia Police until the stated grace period expires.

Mubanga stated that the Agency is providing this grace period to accommodate the licensing needs of all motorists in view of the role out of the RTSA’s new system – E- ZAMTIS to the outsourced partners, Zambia Postal Services (ZAMPOST) and Zambia State Insurance Corporation (ZSIC) as well as exploring other avenues for payment of road tax.

He noted that the role out of the system will be completed in the shortest possible time, affirming that so far ten (10) out the fifty five (55) outsourced partners have been connected.

And Mubanga has however stated that the extension does not include the certificate of fitness and the test certificates as the two relate to road-worthiness and the safety of the vehicle.

Mubanga expressed confidence that the public will utilize the extension to comply with the law and he further urge motorists to renew and pay for motor vehicle and trailer licenses in accordance with the provisions of the Road Traffic Act No. 11 of 2002.

“We have given a grace period of 14 days within which motorists should acquire motor vehicle and trailer licenses (Road tax) and Road service licenses for the third quarter 2017” Mubanga said