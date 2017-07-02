Construction for an ultra-modern State House is due to begin next year after a Parliamentary committee expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of the current home and office the head of state -built some eight decades ago – and MPs supported the idea.
The project results from the recommendations of the Committee on Communications, Transport, Works and Supply following its recent tour of State House where members noted that the worrying extent of deterioration of the main structure, referred to as Plot 1 on Independence Avenue.
The deterioration was described by the committee as “appalling and life-threatening”, with the Ministry of Works explaining it was costing the taxpayer millions of Kwacha annually to maintain the imposing colonial-style building.
Scores of Members of Parliament (MPs) supported the proposal to have a new State House with Housing and Infrastructure Minister Ronald Chitotela saying Government expected to start the construction in Lusaka in 2018.
Committee chairperson, Anthony Mumba, said that the current State House was built more than 80 years ago and was now in a serious state of disrepair.
Mr Mumba told the House that the committee was also concerned that Government spent huge amounts of money on piece-meal maintenance works that had little to improve the state of the building.
He said the proposed new State House would offer several other facilities lacking in the current structure and lead to massive savings on the hire of space and services.
“Apart from being old and damaged, the building is not able to cater for various state functions. State House lacks a conference and banquet hall, forcing the Government to incur high costs to hire such facilities,“ he said.
Mr Mumba, the independent Kantanshi MP said this on Thursday when he moved a motion for the House to adopt his committee’s report after its recent undertaking of various tours.
He said following the committee’s observations, it recommended for the building of a new State House, large enough to cater for state functions.
Debating on the committee’s report, Mr Chitotela said Government was equally concerned with the current ‘worn-out ‘status of State House.
The minister told the House that Government had identified some pieces of land within Lusaka where the project would be built.
He said the project would be done in a transparent manner, stressing that the construction would be done under strict measures to involve only a few stakeholders; such as his ministry, the contractor and the Office of the President, for security reasons.
Works and Supply Minister Mathew Nkhuwa said about K2 million was being spent annually by Government to maintain the current State House.
Kanchibiya MP Martin Malama (PF) said there was need for a second State House and proposed that the current one be turned in a museum for revenue collection.
He cited Malawi, which had two State Houses (one in Blantyre and Lilongwe) and that Zambia could decide where the new facility would be put proposing the tourists’ capital, Livingstone.
Is it necessary, really? We are speaking millions of dollars to build a new State House?
Think twice, we could lose 2021 to Chipimo
Just imagine building a new State House for Ellias Chipimo to occupy? Late MCS halted this plan. Don’t make him turn in his grave. How old is the Buckingham Palace?
@comrade Kudos well said, I’m in total agreement with you old friend! Some of us even though we are for the current govt we don’t agree with everything that the govt is doing..some of us were against the 10percent tax because it was killing small scale farmers who were being disadvantaged by Greek millers and their Zambian middle men slave buyers – and the govt heard our pleas! Some of us are against luxury SUVs and high salaries and pointless allowances while poverty is still high. SO NO TO THIS NEW STATEHOUSE! LETS USE THE MONEY ON IMPROVING OUR PRISON CONDITIONS etc The prisons service is making millions yet that money is not being spent to improve prison conditions- may God judge those cretins harshly!!!!
LT as usual, from their tone supporting “built some eight decades ago” Are structures not built to last a life time? can they not just renovate? ati – life threatening! these jokers
Since hh is very much obsessed with occupying state house let him start renting the old one while the current president be moved to his own residence he has built.
Why construct in Livingston, these PF way of thinking?
The ideal was to construct in the new PF capital city in Gabwe.
But best is close to ultra modern PF synagogue of All Nations, when is it officially opening?
Yes old man Sata halted this plan but now RB is back in charge and continuing with it as Lazy Lungu is MMD part 2…only interested in kickbacks and reckless expenditure. Civil servants and pensioners have not been paid but you have time to discuss this…State House is not the only building in that yard.
Help me understandand this paragraph –
done in a
“transparent manner”,
stressing that the construction would be done
“under strict measures to involve only a few stakeholders”;
such as his ministry, the contractor and the Office of the President, for security reasons.
The President of Zambia Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu should stop and not entertain this warped idea…It’s really not true that when a building is old then it’s not habitable…The KantanshI Mp has always been looking for a Ministerial job hence the recommendation…All Former Presidents have rejected the idea citing not necessary…The President should be wary of yes bwana Ministers who do not mean well…
The White House is centuries old. Any civil engineer worth his salt can rehabilitate OUR state house. If there’s need for the “banqtuet hall” that can still be placed in the current grounds.
Problem is in the past PF thieves have hired Senile Squander’s Apollo to do shoddy works there.
By the way did this committee of MPs consult expert opinion before arriving at their recommendations.
I don’t like the building, bad architecture, nothing Zambian about it.
A new way of stealing money from Zambians, start a project and inflate the cost. NAPSA houses in Kalulushi is a good example, they exaggerated the cost of building that housing project, now they are selling them at half the initial selling price. One wonders whether they’ll make any profit. Workers Compensation Control Board is another govnt institution that is being abused. They want to renovate the institution al houses in Riverside Kitwe at a cost which is higher the prices of Napsa Kalulushi houses. Why not buy the Napsa houses and sell off the old houses to tenants so that they make a bit of extra money than renovating old houses at the price of buying a new one? Projects are everywhere in government cause it’s a new way of stealing tax payers money.
misplaced priorities, PF gvt constitutes dull planners. At the time the gvt has no money you go on with such a project?
Who told you there is no money? Kasolo wanted to get $1billion from 1 single mining company, the PF said, hell know people might vote for you as president.
Even 1 single Chinese donor can fund that state house. Did you see those flats AVIC constructed for….. HH has half of that statehouse, what money are talking about?
Just ask Chikwanda company to start construction tomorrow.
ITS ALL ABOUT THIEVING, FIND OUT WHO HAS BEEN DOING THE WORKS, TO WHAT STAND AND WHO SIGNED OFF? IF IT WAS MY HOME I SHOULDN’T PAY THE CONTRACTOR FOR THE SUBSTANDARD WORKS. IN FACT IF IT BECOMES TOO COMFORTABLE THEY WANT TO STAY AT PLOT 1 FOREVER, IT NOT S PRIORITY.
Avic here comes another contract for you. Whoever owns shares in Avic must be living large.Is Avic our local government or they the only ones who can do the job. Its very disappointing to hear government officials say ill on local contractors when they are busy empowering Avic and other international companies at the expense of local contractors. You want us to pay tax to repay money government borrow. Make changes to this rotten system. Let the local companies partener up with all major international companies on any major project. Its for the benfit of all Zambians not few selfish zambians. You speak well when its election time. Zambians wake up politians are very few people who shouldnt control over 15 million people and we just sit and watch. The way we make a choice is the way we can…
You are right..this is another one which will be single sourced to AVIC in exchange for flats and bribes to Lazy Lungu…how does a Parliamentary committee sit and table such matters when half the representatives of country are suspended…is it an emergency?
Please give the tender to to local Zambians
Whose funding it borrowed money or government.
Just build this thing next to the airport so that motorists and other road users are not inconvenienced. Since our Presidents love traveling, this facility should be built near the new airport terminal where the President and his visiting compatriots would simply take a walk. That way Great East road will experience few disruptions.
I can’t agree more. Actually inside the airport or build it in Uganda or Zimbabwe then there will be need for him to travel since he will already be there
ECL is walking in the steps of RB! Sad that voters didn’t see RB in the new PF under Chagwa and their hatred for one HH blinded them to other alternative choices. Chagwa only came to destroy! He has no idea how sick this economy is! Is this really necessary at this time sure? Agony is building a new state house for another person to occupy. Zambians must for once stop this sh.it going on in this country!
Zambians, Zambians!!! Fyonse ni negative. Bfor u compare yo state house to Buckingham place, u must compare building materials – the palace was built from stone slates. Next, if u r a Zambian who has eyes, u will c that EVERY THING in Z is old – o those mine houses on the copperbelt, o those govt houses chiluba gave u, o those parastatals house, u now claim to own a house, r old & dilapidated. To make matters worse zedians don’t know any building mentainance. The paints on these houses is still the same that was put when the house was built in the 1900s. Broken windows u ve improvised with whatever. Burglar bars u ve installed like its a pig house – no beauty. So the same is how state house has been mentioned – poorly. Now its like those houses I mentioned above. So what shld b done?
@Washaa washala, your ignorance is astounding. Stone slates are used for roofing in UK NOT for building. Burglar bars are used because poverty in Zambia has created armies of criminals who want to take away what you have earned for free. In countries with low crime rate, there are NO bars on doors and windows. Besides, there is no law in Zambia forcing you to install burglar bars in your home. DO NOT install burglar bars in your house and it will look ‘beautiful’ ………………for burglars to help themselves.
Hh will not need state house when president because his house is bigger than state house . Meanwhile poor guy like lungu who has made money as president is desperate to exploit tax payers money
Number 10 Downing street in England construction was finished in 1632 and White House in the US in 1800, meaning these buildings are way older than kama State House. To say because state house is too old to refurbish does not make any sense. The reasons they pushing for this are as follows:
1. Edgar Lungu sees himself presiding over Zambia until death. You have already seen how he is trying or destroyed any one and anything that is opposited to him just like his mentors Mugabe and Museveni.
2. This is another way of looting the coffers by Edgar and his friends. They will always come up with something to justify there actions. This guy has no love this country but himself.
This is not the time nor place for such stu.pid projects, stop it. The country has a lot of other needs.
I…
Clearly this project is not being undertaken for ECL. His second term will end in 2026, nine years from today. U5 will be 64 years then, still young enough to be elected President if he can get his act together, like reinventing himself as economic manager. This thing of becoming a donkey since 2016 with the coming of running mate gbm, has not helped U5’s profile at all. Instead it has relegated him to the bottom of the pit as a UPNDonkey and more recently further into the put as Kaili #1.
@ Terrible, You are sick, you should be taken away by men in white coats to Chainama.
…..and more recently further into the pit as Kaili #1.
If U5 remains in hallucination, he will come out of correction as a terminally sick donkey. Nothing to do with PF or Edgar Lungu, that is what prisons do and have always done to political figures in Zambia who are stupiod enough to become treason convicts and suspects. Now for U5 he even chose that path, would you believe that the young donkey wants to become President!!!
The reasons being advanced for justification of another state house are as porous as a sieve. The whole issue started after the death of Levy Mwanawasa. People from eastern province are very superstitious. They believe that if a person dies in a house, then the house becomes inhabitable. They used to demolish houses whenever a death occurs in that house. These Ngoni impis of Rupiah Banda and Lungu wish to impose their primitive beliefs on Zambians. They believe that Mwanawasa died in State House and then Sata also died in the State House, they wish to demolish state house according to their primitive beliefs. That is the truth!!!
Am told it will cost $20 million. This is not a priority, the money can channeled to some more pressing areas like depressing conditions at uth. Can please get serious for once. SMH
Misplaced priorities! We need roads from Kalabo to Kalongola, Kalabo to Shangombo, Kaoma to Sisheke, Kaoma to Lukulu, et cetere, yet you are frantically embarking on a new State House, New KKIA, New Copperbelt International Airport, Lusaka to Ndola Dual carriage way, moving of Capital city from Lusaka to Ngabwe?
This is very shameful, indeed. This is the consequence of having Rulerss, rather than leaders in government. Rulers who turn political parties into political enrerprises, such the PF Enterprises Limited. Instead of producing goods and services, they instead are producing fat allowances and breeding corruption.
Whither Zambia?
I wonder what other issues they have okayed in the absence of the main opposition party.
Really sad that the commitee is tabling issues concerning expenditure when the main opposition party is suspended. ..you are simply debating about how to spend our money without inviting half the taxpayers reps.
Starline clearing and forwarding .
specialised in Zra Clearing and forwarding.
Vehicle clearance, containers etc
for inquiry contact us on
what’s up or call 260975864049
email# [email protected]
Nakonde Boarder , Zambia
okey ,
Good ideal by the government.
let let them work on the economy as well.
Thank you
What exactly is in state house that they now want to run away to a new location? Presidents hardly spends nights there and running away in the name of of working trips.. Please just tell us the truth we come for prayers.