PRESIDENT Edgar Chagwa Lungu has said that some politicians, civil leaders are in the habit of insulting him so as to ride on his name and title so as to gain some media coverage.
Speaking to journalists before his departure to Addis Ababa to attend the African Union summit, President Lungu who laughed off accusations that he was a dictator wondered how a dictator would openly take criticism, or consult with the nation such as was the case in the decision on whether Zambia should pull out or stay in the ICC.
The head of state noted that those calling him names or insulting him are only setting a bad precedence on what the freedom of speech and opinion should be.
“I will not be distracted from doing my job because you are calling me a dictator, when I am not one, they are enjoying the coverage you are giving them when they say Edgar this. I am President so when you insult the President you get coverage and freedom of the press allows that,” President Lungu mocked.
“…So for me those who are thinking they will get mileage or prominence by insulting me, humiliating me, they are just setting a bad precedence for the freedom of speech and opinion. However, I will not take them on because I will be elevating them to my level, I am too dignified for that,” he said.
President Lungu added that he was a very busy man to reduce himself into pettiness, name calling or discourse that does not add value to the nation.
“..they should find more substantive matters when dealing with me because I am a very busy man,” President Lungu remarked.
“I met Catholic representatives yesterday and I will meet the Catholic bishops and I will hear their voice, the Archbishop spoke publicly but I will speak to him quietly and you know that is not what a dictator does.”
He mocked and questioned what kind of dictator he was if he can take criticism and indulge in consultation.
“A dictator does not consult, a dictator does not take criticism. I have taken so much, I have been punched so much but I have not hit back. Obviously I can hit back and all fairness I am a human being. But I believe people should be given enough latitude to contribute, to criticise to do checks and balances and that is what democracy calls for,” said President Lungu.
Abesu!! Sosa mune sosa, ichalo chilekumfwa!!
There is a showing leadership Your Excellence! Now go a step forward by righting the wrongs that have taken place since you were elevated to power like the release of all political prisoners including the leader of the largest opposition party HH. Even the playing field by liberating the press and privatize The Zambia Time, Daily Mail and ZNBC for openness and competitiveness. Sir, make a bold statement by employing aides that have had enough global exposure so that Zambia can compete on the world stage. God bless Zambia and her leaders.
!!!! Smart Approach to….. Handle Criticism….
Aba bena bwafya just how long does it take for him to process situations?? Now suddenly after all this time he can now meet them despite having said he was busy. Yaba! He now has to do it to pacify the situ and I am sure this has to do with funding or some such. If you ask me, he is one lost ussss
Good afternoon, the PF president Edgar chagwa Lungu will be showered again with all sorts of warnings as the Ghanaian president Akufo did during his visit to open the trade fair. I believe,the next one to criticize him will be Botswana foreign minister, just wait.
Okay, Mr President, we hear you, but can you please deal with the schizophrenic and heavy handed way in which your subordinates are behaving towards people that are criticizing you?
It is not enough to claim that people are free to criticize you in Zambia and you are not a Dictator. Facts of the matter are that it is not true. YOU CAN BE A DICTATOR WITHOUT EVEN KNOWING IT. Your over zealous subordinates can easily make you one.
Just last week we read that somebody was sent to jail for defaming you. There are also a number of cases before the courts where people are charged with defaming you.
You need to dismantle this defamation law and give people freedom of passage to criticize you. Only HH who has an army of lawyers can criticize you. Poor souls like us are scared !!!
By virtue of your position you are a candidate of insults,disrespect and criticism. RB was once were you are Sir and there is alot of silence around him. The day you leave the office, you are out of people’s mouths. You successor will be next. SIMPLIFIED -IT’S YOUR OFFICE AND NOT YOU ATTRACTING INSULTS. IT’S A PUBLIC OFFICE!
‘Barking like rabid dogs’ referring to some members of the PF?????