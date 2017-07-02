Tanzania will face Zambia in the 2017 Cosafa Cup semifinals on July 5.

The Taifa Stars booked their last four date against Zambia after a 1-0 win over hosts and outgoing Cosafa cup champions South Africa in Rustenburg on Sunday.

Elias Maguri’s 18th minute goal secured Tanzania’s first meeting in the Cosafa Cup against Zambia in 20 years.

Their last meeting in the competition was in 1997.

Coincidentally that match was also played on July 5 but in Arusha in match a Alex Namazaba and Masauso Tembo were on target en route for Zambia to winning the inaugural round-robin tournament on 8 points from 4 games.