I read with interest the Lusaka times 7/2/2017 article titled “People insult me to just gain some media coverage-President Lungu.” I wanted to offer my thoughts and an essay helpful to the current discourse on governance in our Republic.
The President scoffed that people who are speaking against the manner in which he is leading the country are only trying to get media attention to promote themselves. In particular, the President is quoted to have referred to comments that he is a dictator, as an insult. Then he went on to ridicule his detractors by bragging that he is President and therefore disinterested in rebuttals. This perhaps a copy cut jibe from one issued by U.S President Donald Trump in his on-going feud with the U.S mainstream media who 48 hours earlier Tweeted that, “I am President, they are not.” Then Mr. Lungu concluded that: “A dictator does not consult, a dictator does not take criticism. I have taken so much; I have been punched so much but I have not hit back. Obviously I can hit back and all fairness I am a human being.”
Perhaps it’s prudent to define a few terms to ensure clarity. The terms of interest here are: “insult,” “Dictatorship,” and “Dictator.” The word “insult” means either an intransitive verb in archaic usage that means “to behave with pride or arrogance” or as a transitive verb in which case it means “to treat with insolence, indignity, or contempt.”
Without the need for a Presidential interview, it can be deduced that the President of Zambia is receiving non-flattering terms of describing his approach to governing our country intransitively as pride or arrogance of those voicing their concerns and transitively as them channeling insolence, indignity or contempt of him and his position.
Further, it is judicious to look at one of the insults. Those voicing concerns over his leadership have characterized his government as a “dictatorship” and therefore him as a head of State as a “dictator.”
First, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica:
“Dictatorship is a form of government in which one person or a small group possesses absolute power without effective constitutional limitations. Dictators usually resort to force or fraud to gain despotic political power, which they maintain through the use of intimidation, terror, and the suppression of basic civil liberties. They may also employ techniques of mass propaganda in order to sustain their public support. A dictatorship is a type of authoritarianism, in which politicians regulate nearly every aspect of the public and private behavior of citizens. Dictatorship and totalitarian societies generally employ political propaganda in order to decrease the influence of proponents of alternative governing systems. In the past, different religious tactics were used by dictators in order to maintain their rule, such as the monarchical system in the west.”
Second, according to the Oxford Encyclopedia of Women in World History:
“By Definition, dictatorships exercise extreme and extensive control over people’s lives and actions. They exert their authority through the diverse mechanisms of repression, fear, co-optation, acceptance, and approval.” (p.54)
A dictatorship is a type of authoritarianism, in which those in power regulate nearly every aspect of the public and private behavior of citizens. Such societies generally employ political propaganda in order to decrease the influence of proponents of alternate governing ideas.
Is there some merit to the descriptions of the current administration as a “dictatorship”?
In my mother’s village in Samfya District, they taught us that: “Ichikwanka bachimwena kumapmalanya” (literary means “that which catches you as you fall can be recognized by what it has done to others”). The implication is that we can compare what has happened to others or relate similar treatments in order to recognize the nature of something. Therefore, in determining whether the current administration is a dictatorship, we may take one or two approaches.
First, compare to other well-known dictatorships and isolate similarities. Second, we may read widely supported definitions of the nature of a dictatorship and compare them with the specific actions of the government to determine whether they fit together or are analogous.
In either case the Leaders of the Church Mother bodies did an excellent job in describing their misgivings about specific actions of the Edgar Lungu Administration in the Zambia and let me relate a few to the stated definitions. I cite the Bishops’ credible observations as examples and then relate each one to standard definitions of a dictatorship captioned above.
Example 1: “How can one explain the failure of the Constitutional Court to hear and exhaustively conclude a presidential petition?”
[see Encyclopedia Britannica definition of a dictatorship above: “a small group possesses absolute power without effective constitutional limitations.”]
Example 2: “The political environment in Zambia, today, is characterized by manipulation, patronage, and intimidation of perceived government opponents. We urge the government to stop using state security institutions to intimidate its own nationals. The police service, in particular, must be professional and impartial in carrying out their duties of maintaining law and order. Too many of the nation’s resources and time are wasted on politicking at the expense of real development. This culture must change for the better.” [see Oxford Encyclopedia definition of a dictatorship above: “they exert their authority through the diverse mechanisms of repression, fear, co-optation, acceptance, and approval.”]
Example 3: “The selective application of the Public Order Act by the Police.”
[see Oxford Encyclopedia definition of a dictatorship above: “By Definition, dictatorships exercise extreme and extensive control over people’s lives and actions.”]
Examples 4 (a) “The plans to kill LAZ are discreditable.”
(b) “the police being used and acting like political party cadres. Police officers are supposed to and must be exemplary in following the rule of law since they are in- charge of keeping law and order.”
(c) “Our political leaders in the ruling party often issue intimidating statements that frighten people and make us fear for the immediate and future.”
(d) “Furthermore, we are witnesses to what transpired during the run-up to the August 2016 general elections when several media houses were harassed and finally closed. The recent happenings were not reported by several media houses because of the heavy presence of the Police.”
[For examples 4 (a)-(d) See Oxford Encyclopedia definition of a dictatorship above: “Dictators usually resort to force or fraud to gain despotic political power, which they maintain through the use of intimidation, terror, and the suppression of basic civil liberties.]
Example 5. “Our democratic credentials which have not been much to go by at best of times have all but vanished in this nation that loudly claims to be “God-fearing,” “peace-loving” and “Christian.”
dictators are human beings, they thrive on retaliating and they also consult. They just don’t consult wise people.
Historically, dictatorships have used different religious tactics in order to maintain their rule, such as hoodwinking believers into the notion of the “Christian Nation.” In the Bible there are no elections, there are only selections of the chosen ones. If we transposed that to a government in a democratic dispensation, it will not fit and will constitute a dictatorship as defined above. Most importantly, can a nation or state government be a Christian nation? If this is Mr. Lungu PF government is what a Christian Nation is, then Christ surely died in vain. Truth be told, salvation in Christ is PERSONAL and never NATIONAL in nature. So “Zambia a Christian” is a utopian, unbiblical, and suck religious concept that all thinking Christians should be dismissive of as a political gimmick to hoodwink the faithful into political patronage on account of faith.
Mr. Lungu said: “A dictator does not consult; a dictator does not take criticism. I have taken so much; I have been punched so much but I have not hit back. Obviously I can hit back and all fairness I am a human being.”
This is NOT true dictators are human beings, they thrive on retaliating and they also consult. They just don’t consult wise people. They consult likeminded counselors, intellectual lightweights, and “Yes” men, mediums, diviners, and sorcerers. Aren’t we beginning to see our country becoming like our First and second Republic, or Southern Uganda or Northern Zimbabwe? There must be some consulting going on. Even Idi Amini would carry a rooster and enter a witchdoctor’s hut to consult. A dictator does consult especially in self-interest, not national interest. If Mr. Lungu does consult where are the research institutions to create and tender counsel to back public policy with empirical evidence, like all progressive governments, to improve the welfare of our people. Photo opts with the political ambassador of the Vatican to Zambia and Malawi is tantamount to political propaganda, the mainstay of dictatorships. Why not go and address the issues raised by the people who directly work will the citizens? Aren’t those the Bishops he has been hiding from for fear of the truth?
In a nutshell, His Excellence, the President of Zambia Mr. Edgar Lungu should look in the mirror and soberly reflect on the impact of this government’s actions on the people. When we call his government a dictatorship, we are not seeking to behave with pride or arrogance or describe genitals in public or insult our government. We are not trying to treat our President with insolence, indignity, or contempt. We just see, feel and recognize the type of government we have. Our desire, however, is to have our country do better. Our President is a lawyer who surely can read and write. If even us with half a brain can chronicle the deficits of hope in our country and other pertinent governing issues, what more the eminent lawyer of our Nation. If our own Leader cannot see this as a cry for better government, it is either one of three issues at play:
a) The President is insincere
b) The President is not sober when making such comments
c) it can be a case of psychological ineptitude.
In which case let me be the first Zambian to humbly ask Mr. Lungu for his resignation from the positions of President of our party the PF, and our country Zambia on account of lack of fitness for the job. It would be better to have someone up to the job than what is currently obtaining in our country. Zambia we can do better!
By Jones K. Kasonso, Ph.D., CPA, CGMA, MBA, BSc., NATech
The author is a Zambian, An Accounting Professor in Washington DC and Dubai.
Prof. you could have not out it any better. What we have is a dictator hiding behind propaganda and hooliganism scripted by K. Zulu and Mumbi.
The clenching a fist symbolizes being a dictator. In the picture you have a dictator in a hat and his henchman.
Dictators often clench fists as a way of scaring people around them and they will often have police or paramilitary behind them all this meant to instill fear and intimidate. They will also have blind followers around them. Well there you have it, in the picture above, nothing to do with me it’s just there.
Even from your examples, Kasonso, it is clear that you lack understanding of basic democratic tenets and prefer to lazily feed off what the media is telling you rather than research, which is the basis of what makes your title of professor. Have you bothered to study the constitution before you rush to say it did not hear the petition?? Was it PF or ECL who set the 14 day time limit?? Like a common carpenter rather than a professor who researches, you rush to say the government is “planning to kill LAZ”, do you know what LAZ is?? How do you have the top three leaders of LAZ being affiliated to the Nchitos; a sister, a former employee and a partner to a Nchito associate and expect LAZ to be neutral?? Jones Kasonso, you are a let down. It is good you are not here as your contribution to…
Zambian citizen, you have nailed it all. The accounting Professor is wrong. Wrong on facts presented. He is arguing from an ill-informed position. Nobody closed any newspaper it closed itself. He relied on Oxford definitions to push his arguments which do not make sense at all. It is good he is outside the country otherwise he could have been misleading everyone. Please stay there with your accounting credentials we don’t need them in Zambia.
…the country would have amounted to nothing!!!! Even in the USA, Donald Trump has attacked the media this morning calling it fake and even doctoring a video where like in WWF attacking an opponent labelled CNN. The media world wide is coming under increasing attack for their irresponsible and biased reporting. Certain quarters are labeling the media for having hidden agendas and constantly being used to champion selfish motives. Who can forget the news of the world saga where the media held politicians at ransom in UK?? or even our very own Fred M’membe who used the media to push selfish political motives??
The truth has been uncovered Zambia is in the hands of a dictator
@Zambian Citizen -if you have studied the constitution, who declared EL as president? By virtue of the election being petitioned, the results announced by ECZ were invalidated. It was now the constitutional court who had the power to tell the nation who the president was – the petitioned or the petitioner. After dismissing the petition,the ConCourt was supposed to uphold the results announced by ECZ but they didn’t. So which constitution did you study?
This is a clear tabulation of what many objective people have publicly told Mr Lungu. People who have told Mr Lungu are from various corners of Zambia and the world, but Mr Lungu doesn’t listen for sure. One wonders why. Is it really normal for a human being to keep brushing off all the advice that he has been given. The president of Ghana who visited Zambia just last week advised him publicly to put the interest of the country above self, but nothing seems to get to mr Lungus ears. What could be the main reason Mr Lungu is so deeply adamant inspite of the uproar on his type of governance. Surely,there should be a reason that many of us are not able to see. Pipo now have to start looking at the CAUSE for his conduct and not the RESULTS of his conduct.
