Inspector General of Police (IG) Kakoma Kanganja has warned criminals who have
resorted to acts of sabotage that they will not spared once arrested.
Mr Kanganja said in a statement that intelligence information indicate that some criminals are planning to deliberately cause havoc through destroying or vandalizing vital installations which include bridges,power stations, transmission lines,government buildings,communication facilities,to mention but a few.
He has urged members of the public to be alert and those who may have information that may lead to the apprehension of criminals behind the illegal acts should report to any nearest Police Station without delay.
Mr Kanganja said all those that may know people who are planning to engage in activities of sabotage should inform the police as soon as possible.
The Zambia Police Service is offering a reward of K100,000 to anyone who may have information that may lead to the apprehension of anynperson or persons behind the clandestine activities of cutting ZESCO pylons.
“We have intensified our operations to ensure that all vital installations are safe guarded.We will also be mounting Snap Security check points in which motor vehicles will be stopped randomly and subjected to thorough searches,”Kanganja said
He has since called upon members of the public to cooperate with the law enforcement officers whenever they were stopped.
The IG said the security, peace, and stability of the nation is a collective responsibility
of all Zambians.
110% these are UPND
There is a direct correlation between crime and poverty.
Do your job IG. These warnings and threats are rubbish. We need to hear reports of arrests and protection of public property. The only property you seem to protect belongs to PF. At least have some decency. Is this really what your dream was when you enlisted into the Police Service, to take orders from civilians and bootlicking? Where is your dream?
On weekends GRZ vehicles work ferrying PF cadres. Public property is daily abused by PF. Today you talk about public installations. How about the Police stations you are destroying by infesting them with PF termites?
Kapyongo: “Kanganja jump!”
Kanganja: “How high bwana?”
Lusambo: “Just jump, iwe atase”
Kanganja: “Ok, bwana, immediately after I finish licking Amos’ and Kaizer’s dirty boots”.
ECL: “Jump and bark now now so”
Kanganja: “Inde mwami”.
Now public support is vital, yes it is. But IG how come you are absent when PF cadres rain terror on the public, evening undressing our mothers right in front of your men and women? And when are you going to speak your own mind and not reflecting Kapiyongo’s with no training like you.
Third world people are brainless, they destroy their own property and blame govt for their woes. Ubusushi bweka bweka!
I also don’t like that kind of protests.
But PF keep repeating There is no confusion in Zambia? How do you get help. Men of God warns that they feel and see in eyes of church goers that there is tension in country… Ati no “no its media attention”.
What has happened with those PF national prayers? Gather and pray.
Is he repeating what his puppet master Kampyongo said? I don’t understand why the police taint their message with politicians. They should emulate the FBI’s independence and desist from allow politicians to dictate for them. The top cop in particular should never be seen mingling and hanging out with the politicians like ministers and the president. They should keep a distance.
As if we didn’t see enough of your stupidity in your ridiculous Mongu motorcade plot, you are now offering rewards for future imaginary crimes. You really know how to stick your foot up your arse!
Tembo you are an i.mbicile. how do you justify destruction of public property? Very baxkwards. This is rural I.diocy
@Nono. I think you better tell that to your father. When you don’t understand how the world works, it’s best to keep quiet. Nincompoop!
Remove the wildly widening disparities between the rich and the poor. Otherwise, be ready to host crime.
Chalo chakusokana
Ka Mushota, 110 % this is pf trying to frame/blame upnd.
Kanganga is the most f00lish and stupid IG Zambia has ever known. The PF f00ls who are using him will not be there to save him once Lungu goes. PF have planned to sabotage the so called infrastructure to blame it on innocent opposition and have Lungu declare a state of emergency and this f00l called IG does not see it.
God help us Zambians from the brutality of pf regime. Do not be silent father. Hear our humble cry, the pf is the most evil party ever in the history of Zambia. Do something God to save Zambians.
Only a foool would run to this cadre Kakoma Kanganja to report any one as they will arrest you. This figure has now reduced from K300k to K100K…