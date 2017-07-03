Inspector General of Police (IG) Kakoma Kanganja has warned criminals who have

resorted to acts of sabotage that they will not spared once arrested.

Mr Kanganja said in a statement that intelligence information indicate that some criminals are planning to deliberately cause havoc through destroying or vandalizing vital installations which include bridges,power stations, transmission lines,government buildings,communication facilities,to mention but a few.

He has urged members of the public to be alert and those who may have information that may lead to the apprehension of criminals behind the illegal acts should report to any nearest Police Station without delay.

Mr Kanganja said all those that may know people who are planning to engage in activities of sabotage should inform the police as soon as possible.

The Zambia Police Service is offering a reward of K100,000 to anyone who may have information that may lead to the apprehension of anynperson or persons behind the clandestine activities of cutting ZESCO pylons.

“We have intensified our operations to ensure that all vital installations are safe guarded.We will also be mounting Snap Security check points in which motor vehicles will be stopped randomly and subjected to thorough searches,”Kanganja said

He has since called upon members of the public to cooperate with the law enforcement officers whenever they were stopped.

The IG said the security, peace, and stability of the nation is a collective responsibility

of all Zambians.