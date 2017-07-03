

The Volvo Group Southern Africa, in partnership with Titanium Motors opened the new dealership in the capital of Lusaka, which offers complete sales, parts and service for Volvo Trucks and UD Trucks customers operating in the region.

Titanium invested US$10 million in the new dealership and said it expanded into Zambia as the country was important, serving as a “regional transport hub”.

“Zambia is a key African market for Volvo, as apart from its very central location in southern Africa, it also has exciting potential as a developing market with a growing economy and emerging infrastructure,” said Torbjörn Christensson, President of Volvo in South Africa.

Mr. Christensson said transport, especially trucks, were essential to the region’s growth, and to drive development and progress.

For this reason, Volvo also established a representative office in Lusaka to harness this potential and take global support right to the doorsteps of customers.

“The 7 500m² dealership boasts a one of a kind showroom, as well as a training facility to further develop the skills of staff and local fleet owners,” Volvo said in a statement. “It also has six work bays, trained and accredited technicians, mobile service units, parts warehouse, as well as dedicated sales teams for each of the brands.”

“Our team is passionate about customer service and providing a level of support that adheres to our customers’ exacting requirements,” said Farook Bharuchi, CEO of Titanium Motors.

“We are committed to continue investing in the training and development of our staff to the ultimate benefit of our customers.”

Bharuchi explained that the team was also committed to ensuring that fleet operators’ vehicles stay productive and on the road by providing quick service and first-class technical solutions.

Volvo Trucks President, Claes Nilsson, said: “Safety is the cornerstone of everything we do, it is inherent in our vehicles, in the genuine parts that have been manufactured according to uncompromising standards, in our skilled and extensively trained workforce, as well in the innovative technology implemented to enhance Volvo truck operators’ productivity and efficiency.

“Our ability to deliver quality sales and aftermarket support in Zambia, combined with our award-winning Volvo Trucks product range, prove that we are serious about providing local fleet owners with total transport solutions that contribute to their business’s profitability,” he added.

Managing director of UD Trucks Southern Africa, Gert Swanepoel, said the company is constantly looking to develop and strengthen its footprint across the region.

“This partnership with Titanium Motors reinforces our commitment to not only provide world-class and sustainable support to our customers in Zambia, but also to fleet owners who run cross-border operations along the trade corridors of the Southern African region,” he said.

“Underpinning this commitment is our expanding product and service offerings, which are founded on our heritage of quality, engineering and progressive technology to complement our customers’ unique business requirements,” he added. “We are excited about the future of UD Trucks within Zambia, and the rest of the region.”