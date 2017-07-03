Zambia’s 2018 CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers opponents Swaziland suffered a setback ahead of their date against Chipolopolo after they were eliminated from the 2017 Cosafa Cup title race.

Swaziland lost 2-1 to Zimbabwe in Rustenburg on Sunday in the Cosafa Cup quarterfinals at the ongoing tournament South Africa is hosting from June 25-July 9.

Like Zambia, Swaziland enjoyed a preliminary group stage bye to the Cosafa Cup thanks to their position on the FIFA Rankings at 99 and 90 respectively, but stumbled on the first hurdle and will now play in the consolation Plate Category.

Zambia on the other hand are through to the Cosafa Cup semifinals where they will face Tanzania on July 5 after a 2-1 win over Botswana on July 1 at the same venue.

Meanwhile, Swaziland will host Zambia on July 15 in a 2018 CHAN first round,first leg qualifier.

The return leg will be played on July 23.

Winner will play victor of the first round tie involving Bafana Bafana versus Botswana in August to decide who goes through to the tournament Kenya will host this January.

The winner of the Zambia-Swaziland match will be away in the first leg during the weekend of August 12 while the final leg will be played during the weekend of August 19.

CHAN is the second tier AFCON exclusively for domestic league-based players launched by CAF in 2009 and DR Congo are the defending champions and record winners with two titles.

Zambia has qualified twice for the CHAN, finishing 3rd in 2009 and reached the quarterfinals in 2016.

SCORECARD

FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK15

01/07/2017

Mufulira Wanderers 3(Rahim Osumanu 14′ 34′,Guily Manziba 83′)-Konkola Blades 0

Kabwe Warriors 0-Lumwana Radiants 1(Josphat Kasusu 44′)

Green Eagles 1 (Anos Tembo 5′)-Nakambala Leopards 1 (Ignatius Lwipa 90′)

Power Dynamos 3(Fwayo Tembo 8′ 30′,Mwelwa Sakala 35′)-City of Lusaka 1(Benjamin Makandauko 16′)

Forest Rangers 0-Nkana 1(Danny Silavwe 20′)

02/07/2017

Napsa Stars 3(Youremeber Banda 49′ 67′,Mangani Phiri 75′) -Real Nakonde 0

Red Arrows 1(Francis Kombe 72′)-Nchanga Rangers 1 (Zikiru Adams 17′)

03/07/2017

Nkwazi-Green Buffaloes

04/07/2017

Buildcon-Zesco United

13/07/2017

Lusaka Dynamos-Zanaco

LEAGUE

02/07/2017

Chris Mugalu(Lusaka Dynamos):9

Fwayo Tembo(Power Dynamos):7

Danny Silavwe (Nkana/Nakonde):5

Brian Mwila (Green Buffaloes):5

Youremember Banda (Napsa):4

Rahim Osumanu(Mufulira Wanderers):4

Ignatius Lwipa (Nakambala):4

Collins Sikombe(Napsa Stars):4

Ronald Kampamba (Nkana):4

Jesse Were (Zesco):4

Clement Mundia(City of Lusaka):4

Justin Shonga(Nkwazi):4

Maisha Chavada (Buildcon):4

Walter Bwalya (Nkana): 4

Mike Katiba(Buffaloes):4

Stanley Nshimbi (Arrows):4

Anos Tembo (Eagles):3

Simon Nkhata(Lumwana):3

John Sikaumbwe(Konkola):3

Martin Phiri(Power Dynamos):3

Jacob Phiri(Kabwe Warriors)3

Lameck Kafwaya(Kabwe Warriors):3

Idris Mbombo(Zesco):3

Richard Kasonde(Zanaco):3

Frank Chinyama(Konkola Blades):3

Friday Samu (Buffaloes):3

Potipher Zulu(Lusaka Dynamos):3

Diamond Chikwekwe (Green Buffaloes):3

Tapson Kaseba (Konkola):3

Dominic Mulenshi(City of Lusaka):3

Lazarus Kambole (Zesco):3

Chitiya Mususu (Napsa Stars):3

Green Mumba (Forest):3

Mwila Phiri(Green Eagles):3

Kennedy Musonda(Zanaco):3

Saith Sakala(Zanaco):3

Shadreck Musonda(Nkana):3

Kobe Chipeta (Forest):3

Guily Manziba(Wanderers):3