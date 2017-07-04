Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo on Monday called for an urgent security meeting with Heads of security wings in the province following a case of economic sabotage on ZESCO supply lines in Ndola.

The closed door meeting which was attended by all government security chiefs was held at Mr Lusambo’s office at the Ndola Provincial Administration.

Sources at the Provincial Administration indicated that Mr. Lusambo called the meeting to instruct the security chiefs to intensify their security operations across the entire province.

The sources said Mr. Lusambo was prompted to call the meeting after receiving intelligence briefings that some unknown people are planning further attacks on key public infrastructure in the province.

Those that attended the meeting were Heads of the Zambia Army, Zambia Air Force, Zambia Police and the Zambia National Service.

On Sunday, over 10,000 households in Ndola were without power after the main supply line located near the Levy Mwanawasa Stadiums was damaged by unknown people.

Initial investigations by ZESCO indicated that the attack was a well-orchestrated act of economic sabotage.

On Monday, the Zambia Police Service announced a reward for the arrest of those behind destruction of key public properties.

Zambia Police Spokesperson Esther Mwaata-Katongo said the police were offering a reward of 300,000 Zambian Kwacha to any person or persons with information that will lead to the apprehension and successful prosecution of criminals cutting or destroying electricity installations.

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja said the police have received intelligence information that some criminal minded people are planning to deliberately cause havoc by destroying or vandalizing vital installations such as bridges, power stations and transmission lines.

Mr Kanganja warned that officers were on high alert and will arrest anyone plotting such evil.

“We have intensified our operations to ensure that all vital installations are safeguarded,” he said in a statement.

The police will also be mounting snap security check points in which vehicles will be randomly stopped and checked, he added.

On Sunday, President Edgar Lungu condemned the continued sabotage of public infrastructure and warned all those perpetrating the illegality that they will face the wrath of the law.