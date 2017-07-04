Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo on Monday called for an urgent security meeting with Heads of security wings in the province following a case of economic sabotage on ZESCO supply lines in Ndola.
The closed door meeting which was attended by all government security chiefs was held at Mr Lusambo’s office at the Ndola Provincial Administration.
Sources at the Provincial Administration indicated that Mr. Lusambo called the meeting to instruct the security chiefs to intensify their security operations across the entire province.
The sources said Mr. Lusambo was prompted to call the meeting after receiving intelligence briefings that some unknown people are planning further attacks on key public infrastructure in the province.
Those that attended the meeting were Heads of the Zambia Army, Zambia Air Force, Zambia Police and the Zambia National Service.
On Sunday, over 10,000 households in Ndola were without power after the main supply line located near the Levy Mwanawasa Stadiums was damaged by unknown people.
Initial investigations by ZESCO indicated that the attack was a well-orchestrated act of economic sabotage.
On Monday, the Zambia Police Service announced a reward for the arrest of those behind destruction of key public properties.
Zambia Police Spokesperson Esther Mwaata-Katongo said the police were offering a reward of 300,000 Zambian Kwacha to any person or persons with information that will lead to the apprehension and successful prosecution of criminals cutting or destroying electricity installations.
Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja said the police have received intelligence information that some criminal minded people are planning to deliberately cause havoc by destroying or vandalizing vital installations such as bridges, power stations and transmission lines.
Mr Kanganja warned that officers were on high alert and will arrest anyone plotting such evil.
“We have intensified our operations to ensure that all vital installations are safeguarded,” he said in a statement.
The police will also be mounting snap security check points in which vehicles will be randomly stopped and checked, he added.
On Sunday, President Edgar Lungu condemned the continued sabotage of public infrastructure and warned all those perpetrating the illegality that they will face the wrath of the law.
This is all a plot to justify certain things. It could be organised
Its not shouting at security chiefs which will help. Its the respect citizens receive.
I don’t know what is going on. Most political statements don’t add up. Let us keep an open mind on this otherwise being too one-track minded may make us miss the truth.
Fake news that they received intelligence reports. This is a PF work. The Lusaka market fire is a too a PF work
“…that Mr. Lusambo called the meeting to instruct the security chiefs to intensify their security operations across the entire province.”
This is the good governance Lazy Lungu is talking about…secruity Chiefs meeting at a ministers office and recieving orders!!
How do you think your copper jarebo PF thugs steal copper cables ??? Do you think they try and cut a live 25Kv cable and get electrocuted ?? Or would they first sabotage the power then steal the cable ???
A price to the first PF kaponya who get those questions right…
Off topic but please vupnd and pf bloggers google the following $270 million airport not used by anyone in sri lanka.
Now see the similiarities between chinese investment in zambia and sri lanka. Tben think economics not politics